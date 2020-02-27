Dramatic moment ship’s captain leaps 40feet into sea to save drowning woman after steering ship so it didn’t crush her
A HERO captain has jumped 40 toes from his ship to rescue a drowning woman who had fallen overboard.
Sailor U Myint Aye, 60, have been steering his boat into Dala port at the Yangon River in Burma when passenger Khin Chan Mya, 34, fell into the water on February 18.
Hearing the panic under, U Myint Aye recommended his ship clear of the threshold of the port to keep away from crushing the suffering woman.
Without skipping a beat, unbelievable photos display then display the captain hurling himself from the highest of the ship, flying during the air and into the sea as he frantically rushed to Khin Chan Mya’s support.
Still completely clothed, U Myint Aye – in conjunction with two different staff individuals – helped to drag the woman to protection.
A crowd of locals helped to pull them up to dry land.
Khin Chan Mya used to be described as being “stunned however aware.”
Following her rescue, she used to be rushed to health facility.
Another passenger stated the woman, from Mon State, had taken a flawed step whilst the ship used to be coming near the port.
He stated: “I saw that she was falling onto the water when the boat reached the pier.”
Shortly after saving her existence, the hero captain used to be pictured conserving a pint of beer – nonetheless dressed in the similar garments – along his two sopping wet deck-hands.
The trio won popularity plaques in honour in their unbelievable rescue from the city officers, who praised their fast motion.
U Myint Aye stated: ”At that point I didn’t consider any dangers to my very own existence.”
“I jumped just because I wanted the woman to be safe. I am old now, it is fine if I die, the young woman should be alive.”
The captain, who has labored on ferries for greater than 40 years and plans to retire this 12 months, added he had misplaced rely of the choice of other people he has stored from drowning.
He stated: “I am very proud of myself that I have saved so many lives during my working life.”
