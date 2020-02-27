Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Drops Fight to Stay in Hawaii, Will Return to Idaho to Face Charges

Doomsday mother Lori Vallow agreed Wednesday to go back to Idaho to face fees tied to her two lacking children—after a Hawaii pass judgement on refused to decrease her $five million bail.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, her lengthy blond hair taking a look unkempt, Vallow agreed to waive extradition as soon as she discovered she would now not be sprung.

Her lawyer argued that she was once now not a flight chance, however the prosecutor famous that she left Idaho for Hawaii the day after police got here knocking at her door searching for 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J.

“She has a history of digging out when the chips are down,” prosecuting lawyer Justin Kollar mentioned.

Vallow’s attorney mentioned the transfer to Hawaii with new husband Chad Daybell was once pre-planned, however then Kollar identified that she it seems that made the ones plans prior to her earlier husband was once lifeless.

Tylee and J.J. have now not been noticed since September, and police have mentioned that Vallow has refused to cooperate with their investigation. The youngsters’s disappearance has introduced scrutiny to Vallow and Daybell’s obsession with doomsday eventualities and near-death reports, together with every other suspicious occasions:

The July 11 capturing dying of Vallow’s remaining husband, Charles, through her brother, Alex Cox, who died months later.The Oct. 19 dying of Daybell’s spouse Tammy, weeks prior to he married Vallow. Her frame was once exhumed so an post-mortem might be carried out as a result of her husband, who were given $430,000 in existence insurance coverage cash, declined one.An October 2019 incident in which any individual shot on the estranged husband of Vallow’s niece from a automobile that police say belonged to her overdue husband.

Earlier this month, an Idaho pass judgement on ordered Vallow to seem in courtroom with Tylee and J.J., and when she failed to do this, issued a warrant for her arrest. Her lawyer mentioned in courtroom in Hawaii on Wednesday that she didn’t display up for the reason that courtroom supposed to put the kids into foster care.

“That’s why she is fighting that,” lawyer Craig De Costa advised the courtroom, insisting that Vallow totally supposed to go back to Idaho on her personal and contest the fees.

He steered Vallow was once being punished for the reason that case is so high-profile. “In 23-plus years, I have never seen a Class B felony case where bail was set at over $1 million dollars,” he mentioned.

The prosecutor countered that Vallow had flouted courtroom orders in a special custody case involving an previous husband in the previous. “She has a history of disappearing when the custody of her children is at issue,” he mentioned.

In the tip, the pass judgement on declined to decrease the bail and Vallow right away dropped her problem to extradition. It’s now not transparent precisely when she is going to depart Hawaii for Idaho or whether or not her husband will pass along with her.

When she arrives, she might be officially charged with kid abandonment, contempt of courtroom, and selling a criminal offense for allegedly asking a chum to lie to police and say she was once taking good care of J.J.