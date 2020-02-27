Dolores Morgan Enlisted Son Ted Connors to Murder Husband, Daughter for Insurance Money, Prosecutors say

A New Jersey lady faces homicide fees after allegedly enlisting her son and his buddy to brutally kill her daughter and husband 25 years in the past via promising them a minimize of his life-insurance coverage.

Dolores Morgan, 66, and her 47-year-old son, Ted Connors, had been indicted via a grand jury Wednesday night on seven counts, together with homicide and conspiracy, in relation to the 1994 stabbing loss of life of Ana Mejia and the deadly taking pictures of Nicholas Connors in May 1995, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office advised The Daily Beast.

Prosecutors allege that whilst Connors murdered his father and sister along with his best possible buddy, Jose Carrero, Morgan used to be the actual mastermind at the back of the scheme. After her husband used to be killed, Morgan allegedly gathered a $200,000 life-insurance coverage and moved to Florida together with her son.

“Killing for money and drugs, the state’s position, you cannot get more violent,” prosecutor Meghan Doyle mentioned on the pair’s detention listening to after their unique arrest in January. “[Morgan] has done nothing but hide her involvement and manipulate the system to ensure she was protected.”

Last week, Carrero, 48, pleaded to blame to two counts of conspiracy to devote homicide, admitting that each homicide plots had been hatched on Morgan’s New Jersey kitchen desk and that he had witnessed either one of the slayings. He is anticipated to be sentenced to up to 20 years in state jail for his position within the grotesque schemes and has agreed to testify in opposition to his former accomplices.

Carrero advised Superior Court Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor in February that Morgan introduced him up to $3,000 to kill her daughter, Meija, as a result of she believed the 24-year-old had alerted police about her drug dealing, in accordance to the Asbury Park Press.

The 48-year-old admitted he held Mejia down and lined her face along with his hand, whilst Connors stabbed his sister to loss of life. Her two youngsters, ages Three and 1 on the time, had been provide on the rental however had been left unhurt.

Mejia, 24, used to be discovered lifeless inside of her Long Branch rental on Dec. 8, 1994, the place she have been stabbed 23 instances, government mentioned. A white substance used to be discovered smeared throughout her mouth and nostril—which used to be ultimately made up our minds to be child method, prosecutors mentioned.

Five months later, Carrero mentioned Morgan requested for his lend a hand once more: to lend a hand her son homicide her husband so that they accumulate his life-insurance coverage.

Prosecutors mentioned that Nicolas Connors, 51, used to be discovered lifeless on a settee in his Long Branch house with “multiple gunshot wounds to the head” on May 14, 1995. According to Carrero, Conners retrieved a gun and minimize a hollow during the display door to make the crime appear to be a theft long gone improper.

“Dolores Connors wanted him killed for insurance purposes,”’ Carrero mentioned.

After the homicide, Morgan allegedly cashed the $200,000 insurance coverage—which Carrero mentioned she at the beginning believed used to be price $1 million—and moved together with her son to Florida.

Morgan, Connors, and his then-girlfriend traveled to the Dominican Republic after the second one homicide, prosecutors mentioned. During the commute, Connors’ ex-girlfriend advised government that Morgan mentioned: “We already have two deaths on our hands. We can’t afford another. We can’t afford the police snooping around our house again.”

Morgan’s lawyer, Jason Seidman, advised The Daily Beast on Thursday his consumer has been cooperative with police “to help capture the killer or killers who took her husband and daughter” and maintains “her innocence as she has for over 25 years.”

“She has waited for 25 years to have those responsible brought to justice,” he mentioned noting that whilst he usually does now not touch upon ongoing instances, the state’s choice to put “every moment of his case before the media thus far” has forced him to discuss out.

Seidman insisted that Carrero’s “completely inconsistent ” confession does now not as it should be state the chain of occasions.

“They have chosen to run with his story, and turn a blind eye to facts and reason,” he mentioned. “There are no less than 8 people who had either greater motive or better opportunity to commit these murders, including several drug dealers who were out large amounts of money or drugs, based upon the actions of the victim and her boyfriend 1 week prior to her murder.”