‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Is Terrified by Trump’s Coronavirus Response

The second Trevor Noah knew we have been in bother was once when he heard President Donald Trump say this: “There’s a very good chance you’re not going to die.”

“OK, we’re definitely all going to die,” he stated in reaction.

The Daily Show host spent Wednesday night time’s episode digging into the Trump management’s reaction to the rising coronavirus disaster, starting together with his choice to place Vice President Mike Pence in price. “I think this is great,” Noah joked. “Mike Pence has a lot of experience in this area. He’s been quarantining himself from women his whole life.”

But all jokes apart, he defined that he nonetheless feels “safer” in Pence’s fingers than Trump’s, particularly for the reason that president “didn’t seem to know anything that we didn’t” concerning the outbreak. And on best of that, he stated that Trump “seemed less concerned about a pandemic hurting people than he did about it hurting the economy.”

“That’s Trump’s real nightmare,” he endured. “If his stock market gets sick, he’d be like, ‘No, not my poor stock market! Not Wall Street!”

While Trump could be “great for jokes,” Noah argued that “in times of crisis, Trump is the worst person to reassure the nation.” He when put next the president to the type of dad or mum who would “freak their kid out even more” after they bitch about monsters below their mattress.

Ultimately, Noah ended his section with some vital guidelines for audience about washing their fingers and coughing into their elbows. “If you do all of those things,” he concluded, “there’s a good chance you’re probably not going to die.”

