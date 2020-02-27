Coronavirus – Spanish doctor caught trying to steal 300 masks from hospital to take to home village faces the sack





A DOCTOR is beneath investigation at a Costa del Sol hospital after allegedly being caught trying to take 300 face masks — following shortages and worth hikes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virgen de los angeles Victoria University Hospital in Malaga has introduced an inside probe into the medic.

He is anticipated to face disciplinary motion which might come with dismissal if the probe confirms he had breached hospital laws.

The unnamed medic, a trauma doctor, is alleged to had been caught trying to take away 12 bins of surgical masks from a storeroom.

Local stories mentioned he had claimed he sought after to take them to the village the place he lived and hand them spherical to fearful pals and neighbours.

A hospital spokesman showed an inside investigation was once underway.

She mentioned: “If the well being skilled is located to have acted improperly, the inside probe will lead to discliplinary lawsuits.

“Any punishment would be decided by the regional health authority.”

Confirmation of the alleged tried robbery got here because it emerged regional well being chiefs have referred to as police in over the disappearance of hand sanitiser gels and and protecting apparatus at Villajoyosa Hospital close to Benidorm.

An inside memo has reportedly been despatched spherical to personnel at the hospital and some other hospital in Valencia the place 20 bins of face masks are mentioned to have vanished, caution them robbery of such subject matter is a “serious infringement” and a “security risk.”

Earlier this month it emerged thieves had stolen 6,000 face masks from a locked garage facility at the Japanese Red Cross hospital in the port town of Kobe in Japan.

An professional was once quoted as announcing: “We still have a large number of masks — enough to continue our daily operations at the hospital, but this is so deplorable.”

Amazon has warned third-party dealers on its Marketplace platform towards large value hikes.

Elsewhere, in the UK, pharmacies are dealing with a scarcity of face masks as the unfold of coronavirus sparked panic amongst consumers.

Signs studying “face masks are sold out” have been noticed on tills at one store in a sleepy Gloucestershire village.

The most well liked choices for surgical face masks are mentioned to have quadrupled in value in some instances.

Those spaces worst hit via coronavirus have all confronted unparalleled call for for face masks which has led to shortages or them being totally bought out.

Health professionals say there’s no level most of the people dressed in face masks and their primary use is to save you people who find themselves already poorly from spreading the virus.





