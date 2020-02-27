Coronavirus – Iran’s vice president tests positive day after the health minister was diagnosed as deaths in country soar





THE vice-president of Iran Masoumeh Ebtekar has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

State media printed she examined positive for COVID-19 one day after Iran’s deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi showed he had reduced in size the fatal illness.

Masoumeh Ebtekar is amongst 254 other folks inflamed with the virus in the Middle Eastern country – the fourth-highest choice of circumstances in the global – the place 26 other folks were killed up to now.

It is assumed her signs are delicate, and he or she has no longer but been admitted to medical institution.

Ms Ebtekar, who’s vice president for girls and circle of relatives affairs, was the first feminine member of the cupboard in Iran when she was nominated to move the Department for Environment in 1997.

She is best recognized as the English-language spokeswoman “Mary” for the 1979 hostage-takers who seized the US Embassy in Tehran and sparked the 444-day diplomatic disaster.

The Vice President is reported to have attended a cupboard assembly the day gone by right through which she sat as regards to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, in line with reviews through the BBC’s Persian correspondent.

Iran has emerged as a big coronavirus hotspot in the area, recording the easiest choice of coronavirus deaths outdoor of China as the country struggles to forestall the unfold of the illness.

Some 10% of those that have examined positive in Iran for COVID-19 have died.

But the World Heath Organisation has mentioned this rather top fatality determine is in large part right down to delicate circumstances no longer being picked up early sufficient.

Iran has now banned Chinese voters from coming into the country, the state information company IRNA mentioned.

Ms Ebtekar’s prognosis comes only one day after the guy tasked with spearheading efforts to take on the outbreak in the country additionally examined positive.

Iran’s deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi seemed faded and sweaty in a tv press convention which downplayed the disaster, sparking accusations the secretive regime was hiding the true scale of an infection.

Just hours later, he posted a video on social media announcing he had reduced in size the illness and had quarantined himself at his house, promising that government will convey the virus beneath regulate.

Iranian officers have prompt other folks to stick indoors and steer clear of “unnecessary trips inside the country” – even if there is not any obligatory quarantine.

International health mavens have expressed fear about Iran’s dealing with of the outbreak however Tehran insists the state of affairs has been “improving.”

Despite the sharp upward thrust in infections in a brief time period, government together with President Hassan Rouhani have mentioned Iran has no plans to quarantine any “towns and districts.”

However, the outbreak has led government to droop Friday prayers in Tehran.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki informed a information convention guests to the shrines can be allowed to discuss with on situation they’re supplied “with hand-washing liquids, proper (health) information, masks.”

He added:” They will have to ‘no longer acquire in combination in teams however simply pray and go away.”

The executive has additionally prolonged its closure of cinemas and ban on cultural occasions and meetings for some other week.

In affected spaces, college closures can be prolonged for 3 days, and universities for some other week ranging from Saturday.

Officials have loosened laws barring the import of many foreign-made pieces so sanitisers, face mask and different prerequisites will also be allowed in.

Iran’s overseas ministry mentioned “20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other material” can be brought to Iran on Friday from China.

The United Arab Emirates has already banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak.

The UAE, house to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, stays a key global transit course for Iran’s 80 million other folks.

The flight ban, which is able to remaining no less than every week, presentations the rising fear over the unfold of the virus in Iran amid worries the outbreak could also be better than what government there now recognize.

Brits getting back from Iran were suggested to self-isolate for 2 weeks, although they haven’t proven signs of the virus.

