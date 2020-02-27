Can Gilead tame the coronavirus?





Good morning, readers.

The buzz round Gilead’s coronavirus remedy—an experimental antiviral known as remdesivir—is achieving a crescendo. Not simply from a public well being point of view (through a ways the maximum necessary a part of this tale), however from an investor perspective, too. It raises the query: Can Gilead tame this organic beast?

As I reported ultimate evening, Gilead’s remedy is barreling thru the scientific trial procedure at an surprisingly fast tempo. Remdesivir used to be already being examined in Chinese sufferers with COVID-19, the illness led to through the new coronavirus pressure. Two days in the past, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) stated the Gilead drug could be deployed in the first U.S. scientific trials of a coronavirus treatment.

And then, on Wednesday, Gilead introduced that late-stage scientific trials of remdesivir will release in more than one international locations (essentially in Asia, the hardest-hit area) subsequent month. In reality, there might be two separate research research encompassing 1,000 sufferers with showed circumstances of COVID-19—for extra on the ones main points, head proper over right here.

Why is that this in particular necessary? Should Gilead’s remedy are living as much as the promise public well being officers have imbued upon it, remdesivir may just end up a essential stopgap as the lengthy, laborious means of growing a coronavirus vaccine continues—to not point out a product used lengthy into the long term must COVID-19 grow to be an enduring characteristic of day-to-day lifestyles.

The markets have surely spotted. Gilead inventory is up 3% simply this week (and spiked up to 7% on Wednesday).

Read on for the day’s information.

