Bernie Sanders Could Be the First Jewish Nominee—and Get Fewer Jewish Votes Than Hillary Clinton

The Jewish vote in presidential elections all the time is going to the Democrats, with just a small share going to the GOP. In 2016, Hillary Clinton gained 71 % of it, whilst Donald Trump were given most effective 24 %. It’s a small vote—simply three % of the overall in 2016, in line with go out polls—but it surely’s necessary as a result of in states like Florida, that small share may just imply the distinction between victory and defeat.

If Bernie Sanders turns into the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2020, that would tilt issues towards defeat.

A contemporary Pew Research Poll finds that 31 % of American Jews improve Joe Biden for the nomination, whilst most effective 11 % improve Sanders. While 13 % of Jews approve of Trump’s efficiency as president, 48 % don’t. Twenty-four % of Jews say they’re going to vote for Trump in 2020, matching his 2016 improve, however simply 57 % say they’ll vote for the Democratic candidate.