Being a CEO is more tenuous than ever. I survived 30 years at Aflac by managing risks





It used to be 2008, and I used to be a visitor at the Today display when the host requested me an surprising query about a contemporary determination my corporate had made: “Are you crazy?”

Aflac had simply introduced the primary say-on-pay vote within the historical past of American public firms. We had been going to put the entire pertinent knowledge in the market to ensure that our shareholders to vote at the repayment of our best executives.

I laughed at the query, as a result of from an out of doors viewpoint it did appear a bit loopy.

Today, being a CEO is more tenuous than ever. According to outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which began monitoring CEO departures in 2002, 2019 set an ominous file with 1,640 CEOs of U.S. firms leaving their positions. This represented a 12.9% building up over 2018. In reality, in line with a 2017 find out about by Equilar, the median tenure of an S&P 500 CEO is 5 years.

Yet some CEOs stand the check of time, equivalent to Warren Buffett with over 50 years as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. I myself had been a CEO for 30 years, and when requested how I lasted this lengthy, I say that at Aflac, we take risks, however measured risks.

Buffett as soon as stated, “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” I agree.

While majoring in possibility control and insurance coverage at the University of Georgia, I realized 3 ideas for coming near possibility that caught with me for existence. I nonetheless use those and steadily percentage them with my control workforce—the verdict matrix guides each essential determination we make at Aflac. In brief, they lend a hand us know what we’re doing.

The ideas are as follows: Don’t possibility a lot for a little. Don’t possibility more than you’ll be able to find the money for to lose. Always imagine the chances.

The very best solution to perceive the price of those ideas is to look how they paintings in apply. The say-on-pay vote used to be maximum without a doubt a possibility, however the 3 ideas informed us it used to be a profitable possibility. Certainly, rejection from our shareholders would have harm our logo and led to us to change our repayment processes. On the opposite hand, an affirmative vote would give us self assurance in our processes, generate sure public and media reactions, and determine us a type for robust company governance.

The vote used to be placing a highlight on govt pay, a 3rd rail factor then and now, however we felt that our procedure used to be each clear and affordable and shareholders would see that the corporate used to be being smartly controlled. Returns had been robust and traders had been normally happy, so we felt that we weren’t risking more than shall we find the money for, and the chances had been in our desire.

That possibility paid off: The vote used to be overwhelmingly sure, and Aflac made company historical past.

Risk is available in many paperwork. In 1999, Aflac U.S. gross sales had been stagnant. Our logo identity used to be mired at close to unmarried digits regardless of a multiyear nationwide advert marketing campaign. Our ads had been indistinguishable from the ones of different monetary establishments and insurance coverage firms. We had to damage via with one thing other and ambitious.

Initial checking out of what would turn out to be the primary Aflac Duck industrial confirmed client recall scoring at a 26 score, which used to be more than two times as top as the rest we had ever performed. Yet we nonetheless wrestled with the possible peril of creating amusing of our corporate identify on nationwide tv, the brash screaming duck as opposed to getting a piece of the rock (Prudential) or the great fingers other folks (Allstate). We had been about to possibility our logo on one thing exceptional in our business.

It used to be time to return to the rules.

While there used to be a lot at stake, the possible praise used to be vital. The million-dollar ticket wasn’t cash we would have liked to lose, however shall we find the money for it. The upside used to be that if our client checking out numbers proved to be true, we’d considerably make bigger the succeed in of our media spending. As for the chances, we didn’t know if other folks would love the advert, however the statistics referring to logo recall had been robust. We determined to take the danger. Today, Aflac’s logo identity hovers round 90%, in line with an inside find out about by Hall & Partners. Our gross sales doubled in 3 years and annual adjusted revenues grew from $8.6 billion in 1999 to almost $23 billion lately.

Our possibility technique used to be put to the check once more in March 2011, after a tsunami struck the coast of Japan. Aflac’s operations in Japan account for almost 70% of our revenues. In reality, we insure one out of each 4 families there. So when the fame voice of the Aflac Duck tweeted tasteless “jokes” concerning the tsunami sufferers, it created a main problem for us.

The determination to fireplace him took best mins, however the query used to be, how can we do it, and what are the risks?

First, performing all of a sudden to tug all of our commercials supposed that for a time, we might don’t have any tv commercials to run within the U.S. That used to be risking a lot, however the doable injury to our logo posed a good better possibility—so we weren’t risking a lot for a little. On the heels of the worldwide monetary meltdown, when firms the world over had been nonetheless reeling, shall we no longer find the money for a PR crisis, and the chances had been top that this might escalate within the media. We fired him inside an hour, and within the aftermath, Aflac gained sure press for being a excellent company citizen.

Applying confirmed ideas in making choices about which risks to take and when to take them has helped Aflac stay related for many years, and has helped me develop as a CEO. Today the clock starts ticking on a new CEO nearly the instant they settle for the activity, so it is simple to look how they are able to turn out to be overly wary. My recommendation? Resist the urge to duck possibility (pun supposed); as a substitute, organize it.

In each scenario, Aflac in moderation determines if doable advantages exceed imaginable penalties. We make certain that we’re in truth taking a possibility somewhat playing sources, and we at all times make certain we’re more prone to win than lose. It has been 50 years since I realized this enduring lesson in a school room in Athens, Ga., however it is as sound lately because it used to be then.

The 3 ideas of possibility control lend a hand Aflac mitigate risks for its stakeholders. That is the activity of each leader govt officer.

Dan Amos is CEO of Aflac. He is the second-longest-tenured CEO within the Fortune 200.

