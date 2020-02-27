Barack Obama Asks TV Stations Not to Air Misleading Pro-Trump Ad That Uses His Audio to Appear to Criticize Biden

Former President Barack Obama has requested TV stations in South Carolina no longer to air a brand new advert from a pro-Trump Super PAC that makes use of Obama’s voice to seem to condemn former Vice President Joe Biden.

The advert, paid for through the Committee to Protect the President, pairs an excerpt from the audiobook model of Obama’s memoir Dreams From My Father with photographs of Biden. The spot opens with a girl’s narration introducing Obama.

“Joe Biden promised to help our community. It was a lie—here’s Barack Obama.”

The clip that follows is an excerpt from Obama’s e book, the place the previous president is talking about “machine politics” in Chicago—a corrupt follow commonplace in Chicago all through the past due 19th and early 20th century, the place an elected chief would give supporters advantages in response to their talent to get folks to vote for them.

“Plantation politics; black people in the worst jobs, the worst housing. Police brutality rampant. But when the so-called black committeeman came around election time, we’d all line up and vote the straight Democratic ticket. Sell our souls for a Christmas turkey,” Obama mentioned.

While the clip performs, superimposed textual content reads “Joe Biden joined segregationists,” “Joe Biden wrote bill that disproportionately jailed African Americans” and “Joe Biden blamed African American parents for inequality.”

In a observation to the Washington Post, Obama’s spokesperson, Katie Hill, condemned the spot as “despicable” and “right out of the Republican disinformation playbook.”

“It’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers. In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate,” Hill mentioned.

Obama has but to endorse any candidate for the presidential race.

Newsweek reached out to Joe Biden for remark.

President Barack Obama and previous Vice President Joe Biden, proven in a record photograph as they attend a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month on October 12, 2016, characteristic in an advert from the Committee to Protect the President, which makes use of audio from Obama’s memoir to make it sound as though the previous president is criticizing Biden.

Olivier Douliery/Getty

Looking on the claims within the advert, the reference to becoming a member of segregationists is ready a remark from June 2019, the place Biden referred warmly to his courting with the segregationist senator of Mississippi, James O. Eastland in condemning present political partisanship.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son,’ ” Biden mentioned. “You go down the list of all these guys. Well guess what? At least there was some civility,” he mentioned. “But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

The invoice that “disproprotionately jailed African Americans,” in accordance to the advert, used to be the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. Biden wrote that invoice, which used to be backed through Rep. Jack Brooks of Texas, a Democrat, and signed through President Bill Clinton.

The invoice has change into debatable since its passing, as critics declare it contributed to mass incarceration with measures just like the “three strikes” provision. Later research confirmed the invoice additionally led to a disproportionate build up within the choice of minorities within the American jail device.

The declare that Biden blamed African American folks comes from the September 19, 2019 debate. In reaction to a query about racial inequality in colleges, Biden mentioned, partly, “Make sure that every single child does, in fact, have three, four, and five-year-olds go to school. School! Not day care, school. We bring social workers into homes of parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It’s not that they don’t want to help. They don’t know what—they don’t know what quite what to do.”