Anthony Mackie on ‘Altered Carbon,’ Captain America’s Future, and Why He Doesn’t Take His Kids to the Movies

Few stars operating these days are as cool—or as flexible—as Anthony Mackie.

Beginning together with his debut flip in 2002’s 8 Mile, the 41-year-old Louisiana local has confirmed to be an actor with a variety matched most effective by way of his air of secrecy. Be it as a drug broker in Half Nelson, a member of an Iraq War bomb-disposal workforce in The Hurt Locker, a former Black Panther in Night Catches Us, or an impotent bodybuilder in Pain & Gain, Mackie is comfy in with reference to any guise. And that’s now not even counting his maximum high-profile function to date: Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, the trusty compatriot of Chris Evans’ Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who (in accordance to Avengers: Endgame) is quickly destined to wield the iconic stars-and-stripes protect himself.

Definitive solutions to Mackie’s superhero long term gained’t be published till this August’s Disney+ sequence The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He is, alternatively, greater than keen to speak about his present small-screen enterprise: Altered Carbon, Netflix’s noir-ish sci-fi display (now in its 2nd season) about a far off fact during which human awareness is saved on virtual drives referred to as “stacks,” thus permitting people to reside without end by way of repeatedly being put in in new our bodies referred to as “sleeves.” It’s an arrogance during which id is divorced from bodily look, and is the major explanation why Mackie has so simply stepped into the footwear of protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, who was once performed by way of Joel Kinnaman in its first 2018 go-round.

Set on a planet suffering with an anti-immortality riot, the saga unearths Mackie’s Kovacs navigating knotty political intrigue whilst looking for his true modern love, Quellcrist Falconer (Hamilton famous person Renée Elise Goldsberry), with the support of bounty hunter Trepp (Simone Missick) and his holographic AI sidekick Poe (Chris Conner).

For Mackie, it’s a leading-man task that once more confirms he’s as commanding a presence as they arrive, regardless of the measurement of the display screen. Ahead of Altered Carbon’s streaming premiere on Feb. 27, we spoke to the actor about assuming Captain America’s patriotic mantle, the enchantment of creating a style display headlined by way of African-Americans, Altered Carbon’s innovative imaginative and prescient of the following day, and who he’d maximum like to transform if given the likelihood to alternate his personal sleeve.

Avengers: Endgame establishes you as the subsequent Captain America. What’s the response been to that bombshell construction?

The reaction has been in point of fact overwhelming. I believe adore it’s calmed down some now, however the film nonetheless has this iconic position in our technology, as a result of other folks had been so suffering from it. I used to be in Vancouver capturing Altered Carbon when Endgame got here out. My stuntman, whom I’ve labored with without end and who did Endgame and was once additionally doing Altered Carbon, were given us Thursday evening tickets to the first screening. We move to the screening, and it’s middle of the night, and everybody’s drained and quiet. Then Tony Stark dies and you simply listen other folks brazenly weeping in the theater. You by no means be expecting to have that impact on other folks. But you may have adults brazenly suffering from those characters. I believe it says so much about what Joe and Anthony [Russo] had been in a position to do as administrators, and what Robert Downey Jr. has been in a position to do as an actor for the previous 15 years.

How is manufacturing on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier going? And is it daunting to have any such necessary phase to play in the MCU’s subsequent section?

Not in any respect. I believe like, if we’re going to fail, we will have to fail 100 p.c. Don’t fail midway [laughs]. But it’s been amusing, guy. There’s such a lot stuff going on in the Marvel Universe since Disney has gotten concerned, and now we have a in point of fact supportive workforce. It’s Victoria [Alonso] and Louis [D’Esposito] and Kevin [Feige] and all the different guys over there—we all the time have other folks we will communicate to if we really feel like stuff isn’t going proper. So it’s been nice. We’ve unquestionably stumbled a couple of occasions, however we’re operating complete steam forward to get those displays performed.

Marvel is understood for its secrecy. Do you most effective get knowledge on a project-by-project foundation?

One task at a time, you is probably not again once more! [laughs] No, they don’t in point of fact give us the long term of the universe. It’s in point of fact one display at a time. You don’t get that script till you display up on set. They’ll ship you pages, however in point of fact, random other folks will display up and you’ll be like, “Oh, wow, I didn’t know you were in the show, and we’re doing a scene together—that’s amazing!”

I guess you’ve no less than gained some protect coaching?

The humorous factor about the protect coaching is, I believe like everybody has had protect coaching. I went by way of WandaVision, and there was once a random protect. I used to be like, everybody’s getting protect coaching now!

Maybe that’s their plan for changing Chris Evans.

Everybody’s going to have a protect with Chris’ face on it [laughs].

Over the previous couple of years, you’ve tackled numerous sci-fi tasks. Is there a explanation why for focusing on that style now?

I’ve all the time beloved sci-fi films. I grew up in a time of Demolition Man and The Terminator; the ones post-apocalyptic films are the films I grew up on. If you consider it, Star Wars is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi mystery. So I like the ones films, and I like motion films. Film is a medium the place other folks move to get away their fact, and once I bring to mind movie, I sincerely bring to mind it for leisure. I need other folks to be entertained. And I need other folks to be entertained in the approach that I’m entertained once I see sci-fi films. I’ve all the time loved that style, however I like all movie. Now that I’m of an age the place I if truth be told appear to be an grownup, I will do grownup stuff and kick other folks’s asses [laughs]. Every 10 years, you fall into a distinct script cycle. In the subsequent fifteen years, I’ll be enjoying dads, and then the subsequent 20 years, I’ll be enjoying grandpas. You have to play the ones cycles as they arrive.

Altered Carbon’s conceit permits you to without problems slip into its lead function. But why did you need to sign up for an already-established sequence?

I beloved the first season of Altered Carbon, and I believed there was once one thing I may just upload to what they had been making an attempt to do with the display. When I were given the name about it, I used to be in point of fact excited, as a result of I knew, once I had the assembly with everyone about the display, there was once one thing I may just convey to that personality that will upload to what Joel [Kinnaman] did in season one.

What was once it you concept it’s essential upload?

Kovacs is a personality that’s in consistent seek of his real love. This season could be very Shakespearean in some way. He’s on this adventure, however emotionally, he’s simply spent. That vulnerability, that emotion—that wasn’t such a lot in the first season, you didn’t see it in the flashbacks of the personality—and I felt like I’d be in a position to convey that full-front with the approach he was once written. I had 4 in point of fact excellent administrators in the 8 episodes of this season, and we had been very aware of the place Kovacs was once emotionally. The motion stuff fed into that, however it’s now not as necessary because it was once in the first season. This season is in point of fact about him mentally and emotionally, and as an actor, that’s one thing I do in point of fact neatly.

Altered Carbon is exclusive in that it’s big-budget sci-fi with 3 African-American leads—you, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Simone Missick. Was that still a part of its enchantment?

It was once. That was once one thing we mentioned, and it was once one thing I used to be very aware of. I’ve identified Simone for a long time, her husband is one in all my expensive pals. And I’ve identified Renée for a while now; she was once one in all my largest crushes once I began doing performs in New York.

I’m certain that made the romantic a part of the display more straightforward.

[laughs] Exactly! Knowing that I’d have the alternative to be in a position to paintings with the two of them most effective added gas to the fireplace of what I believed I may just do with this personality. Because they’re such dynamic actresses, I knew they might push me more difficult to move additional as an actor.

Do you are feeling like there’s better motion in Hollywood to forged minorities as leads in style efforts like this, as opposed to while you first began?

Not in any respect, and I believe that’s an enormous false impression. Because it’s all about ebb and glide. If you take a look at Hollywood when I used to be rising up, in the past due 1980s and early 1990s, we had black mega-action stars. We had huge-budgeted black motion movies. From the listing of Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Wesley Snipes, even Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Morris Chestnut, Vivica A. Fox—all the ones other folks began in the early ‘90s. As far as the diversity of film, I feel like film was wildly diverse in the ‘70s and ‘80s, if you look at Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan and all these Asian actors who brought kung fu movies, and then Ang Lee and all these people who came into Hollywood and really blew the top off Hollywood in terms of diversity. Now, the pendulum has swung back to where we don’t have the subsequent technology of all the ones other folks. We don’t have a 25-year-old Ang Lee.

Does this display lend a hand that purpose?

I believe a display like this makes other folks conscious about the loss of manufacturing and content material that we have got on this enjoying box; as a result of in case you take a look at it, Walter Mosley is an exceptional sci-fi creator. There are some wonderful African-American, Asian and Latino sci-fi writers, and the ones tasks simply haven’t been advanced but. And when it comes to sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic long term that all of us suppose we’re going to reside in, race don’t topic, as a result of everyone seems to be Puerto Rican! [laughs] We’re all rising up to be Puerto Rican, so excellent success!

Altered Carbon gifts an excessively innovative (gender-fluid, multicultural) imaginative and prescient of the long term.

Yes, and that’s what I beloved about the first season of the display: the thought of race and gender was once by no means in query. A lady can kill you similar to a person can kill you, as a result of with this display and the sleeves and stacks, it’s extra about the humanity of the particular person than the bodily facet of the particular person. You will also be no matter you need to be—if you need to be a six-foot curvy blonde, and you’re a five-foot-two black dude, you’ll be able to be that curvy blonde! What I like about the thought of the display is it proves that individuals don’t care about what you appear to be; other folks care about the particular person you might be.

“The idea is that as long as you do good work, people will watch it and appreciate it. What you want is your name to be synonymous with good work. And that’s the same as anybody, in any race, and any culture.”

As with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you’re enjoying an African-American superhero (of a kind) in Altered Carbon. Do you are feeling like that incorporates some form of accountability?

You can’t consider that. I believe like, if I do excellent paintings, it’ll be known. I’ve been doing this for 20 years now, and that is my first time doing tv. I’ve by no means performed episodic tv prior to. The thought is that so long as you do excellent paintings, other folks will watch it and respect it. What you need is your title to be synonymous with excellent paintings. And that’s the identical as any one, in any race, and any tradition. I believe with this, it simply provides to the bag of tasks I’ve performed since 8 Mile that individuals can return and say, wow, that’s an attractive first rate frame of labor over 20 years.

Were Altered Carbon’s long term to come about, is there a specific sleeve you’d maximum need to take a look at on, no less than quickly?

Oh guy, that’s humorous you will have to say that! [laughs] OK, nice, I’ll say it: I’d in point of fact need to be Halle Berry.

Why?

Because I would wish to know the way it feels to be desired by way of each human being on Earth. I would wish to know what that energy seems like. Maybe that’s self-absorbed, however I don’t care. Someone of that scope and magnitude, I believe like she will simply stroll into the presidency and say I’m going to be president and save the global and give each child nice unfastened training, and it’ll occur! I believe like she has that energy.

And in case you’re Halle Berry, you’ll be able to nonetheless be an completed actor.

I simply need the energy! [laughs]

How a lot battle coaching was once required by way of the sequence, and has that transform more straightforward, given your Marvel studies?

I’ve been operating with the identical stuntman since Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. His title is Aaron Tony, and he’s like a fifth-degree capoeira, jujitsu, Muay Thai loopy catch-flies-with-chopsticks dude. He is aware of what I’m excellent at, and what I’m now not excellent at. I will throw a excellent punch, I will do a excellent block, so he shall we me do all that. But the kicking, and a few of the flipping, he’s like, “No, you suck at kicking.” With that stuff, he’ll step in. I all the time say, I’m Bugs Bunny and he’s Daffy Duck. Right when the automotive is set to land on me, they are saying lower and put him in, and drop the automotive on him.

“To be frank about it: filmmakers don’t work in film anymore. If we look at the movies we grew up loving, that we think are the best movies of all time, those movies won’t be made now by studios; they’ll be made by streaming services.”

As you mentioned, that is your first time doing streaming TV. What was once the motivation for making that transition?

To be frank about it, filmmakers don’t paintings in movie anymore. If we take a look at the films we grew up loving, that we expect are the easiest films of all time, the ones films gained’t be made now by way of studios; they’ll be made by way of streaming products and services. So in case your film isn’t an tournament—in case you’re now not in Avengers or Suicide Squad or Star Wars—it’s very exhausting to get other folks to move to the film theater, for lots of other causes. Fear issue, value. I’ve children, and for me to take my children to the films, it’s $115. So we watch films at house. As quickly as Fortune 500 firms purchased all the movie studios, the thought of creating movies was once lifeless. So that being mentioned, the most effective position you’ll be able to move and paintings with the filmmakers you love is streaming products and services.

But I guess that implies streaming provides super alternatives?

Definitely. I would like to paintings with director David O. Russell in the future, and these kinds of different administrators once more. But you’ll be able to’t move to a studio and say, “Give me $20 million, I want to make this small movie,” as a result of they’re now not going to do it. Either you’ll be able to make a film for $2 million or for $100 million. It’s the worst trade fashion of all time. There’s unquestionably some way to earn money in films. But everybody in films has no thought how to earn money [laughs]. It’s loopy.

If Scorsese can’t get his movies right into a theater…

We’re taking a look at the daybreak of a brand new age. When our grandparents used to say, “Turn off that devil’s music, nobody’s going to listen to that, it’s going to be dead in 10 years,” we’re now in that age from rock ‘n’ roll to hip-hop. We’re in the fast moving technology the place the more youthful technology is spending and being heard, and we’re the previous fogies. We’re the ones who sit down on the sofa and whinge about what those children are doing, and the children are available in the market converting the global.

Still, nice films proceed to get produced.

Great films are being made, they’re simply now not being made for the theaters, as a result of younger other folks don’t need to sit down in a room and calm down. They need to transfer, and watch it on their mobile phones and pills. They can’t sit down nonetheless; it’s a distinct global now. We had time, as a result of we didn’t have mobile phones. We may just sit down in a film theater and make out with a woman and consume popcorn. But dudes don’t do this anymore. You can do that just about now; you don’t have to conceal in a film theater. And if you are taking a woman to a film theater now, it’s $20 for every price ticket, and she’s going to need popcorn and nachos, and then you definitely upload two sodas, and you’re out $70 and you haven’t even gotten in the theater but. We used to move to the buck display in New Orleans, and you’d get popcorn for $5, soda for $2.50, you’re out-of-pocket $10! So now you’ll be able to pay $7 [for streaming], otherwise you move on two dates a month, and that’s $150 simply to see a film.

Any likelihood you’ll be again for the 3rd season of Altered Carbon? Or is their plan to stay converting who performs Takeshi Kovacs?

I don’t know what the long term plans of the display are, however I’ll say I had a good time operating on it. I believe like a few of the actors have transform lifelong pals, since you spent six months with other folks and you increase a dating. It virtually felt like I used to be doing a play—you return to set each day, you’re employed with the identical other folks, you spend time with other folks and meet their households, you’ll have a longer week and move away with other folks. And now not most effective with the forged, however the staff. If there was once a possibility, I would like the likelihood to do that display once more. It was once a great revel in. I didn’t have one unhealthy day in the six months I used to be there. Now, Vancouver was once an entire other tale. Once I left paintings, it was once like Dante’s Inferno.

You weren’t keen on Vancouver?

You need to see a black dude in purgatory, put him in Vancouver in the wintry weather [laughs]. Oh guy. The most effective minus was once Anthony Mackie in southwestern Canada.

You didn’t have your circle of relatives with you?

No, as a result of the children are in class, and it will be obnoxiously egocentric of me to pull the children out of faculty. It’s thus far away, you’ll be able to’t take an afternoon go back and forth from New Orleans to Vancouver. You can’t in point of fact pressure to Seattle as it’s Seattle, and you may have to care for the border. And you’re surrounded by way of ice. So what do you do?

What did you do?

Suffer! That’s what you do [laughs].