Alleged Ex-Atomwaffen Division Leader and Other Members Arrested, Charged in FBI Crackdown

The guy accused of being the ex-leader of murderous neo-Nazi staff Atomwaffen Division has been arrested in Texas for allegedly bombarding university, church and executive leaders, reporters, and others by way of sending law enforcement officials after them by the use of so-called “swatting” assaults.

John Cameron Denton, 26, used to be arrested in Houston on Wednesday morning. He used to be outed by way of ProPublica (and the Anti-Defamation League earlier than that) in 2018 as a the chief of the Neo-Nazi staff who went by way of the codename “Rape.”

His arrest got here as any other 4 Atomwaffen participants had been arrested on Wednesday as a part of a well-liked federal crackdown on a gaggle imagined to had been concerned in the whole thing from killings to poorly performed trolling. Cameron Brandon Shea, Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, Johnny Roman Garza, and Atomwaffen’s alleged co-leader Kaleb Cole had been charged in Washington state with conspiracy to threaten reporters and anti-racism activists by way of sending them racist posters.

“Denton was furious with ProPublica and the [reporter] because they published his true identity and discussed his role in Atomwaffen,” an FBI agent wrote in a testimony filed in a Virginia federal courtroom on Tuesday. “Denton was also angry because the [reporter] approached Denton at a music festival in Texas for a then upcoming news series.”

Denton used to be allegedly a part of a hoop of darkish internet neo-Nazis and hangers-on, together with previously-arrested university scholar John William Kirby Kelley, who used to be mentioned to annoy other folks by way of calling in pretend threats to 911. The concept used to be to bombard the goals with emergency responders—a doubtlessly deadly follow referred to as swatting.

While Atomwaffen could have constructed an alarming popularity in the U.S. with their militaristic coaching camps and propensity for violence, Wednesday’s arrests instructed the gang used to be simply as more likely to come undone with college-grade trolling efforts that even their meant chief couldn’t withstand.

Between November 2018 and April 2019, other folks tied to Denton allegedly remodeled 100 calls, together with some focused on a black church in Alexandria, a Cabinet reliable in Virginia, and Old Dominion University. Some calls had been motivated by way of “a racial animus,” the affidavit says, whilst others gave the impression to be executed purely for leisure and bragging rights.

Denton additionally allegedly participated in the focused on of the New York newsroom of ProPublica and a reporter who helped out him as an Atomwaffen chief. A co-conspirator allegedly referred to as 911 purporting to be the reporter, pronouncing that he’d shot his spouse, the affidavit says. Police stormed the reporter’s house, disposing of him and his spouse one by one, and leaving their younger son in the house, in keeping with the feds. In a December 2018 name to ProPublica’s workplaces, a caller advised the dispatcher that he had pipe bombs, an AR-15, one hostage, and a useless frame—and would start capturing at police once they arrived. Police cleared the development’s 13th flooring and discovered one visibly shaken worker, the affidavit notes.

Soon after, on the other hand, Denton unwittingly met with an undercover FBI agent and allegedly admitted to creating the calls. He went as far as to mention he sought after to be “raided” by way of government as it would get advantages Atomwaffen Division, in keeping with the feds.

Kelley, a 19-year-old former scholar at Old Dominion University, used to be formerly charged in the conspiracy after he allegedly referred to as in pretend threats to his university.

The staff, who arranged calls in darkish internet chat rooms, used VoIP era to masks the calls origins and stored a listing of goals at the web page DoxBin, prosecutors alleged. Chat logs have since been equipped to investigators by way of staff participants who’ve agreed to testify towards others.

In different calls, participants of the alleged swatting ring had been mentioned to focus on a vape store, name in a bomb risk to the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, and make a decision claiming to be a Cabinet reliable who had shot his female friend and used to be preserving her two youngsters hostage.

The reaction to a couple calls integrated SWAT groups being introduced in, brief evacuation shelters arrange, and faculties locked down. In one alleged name to his university, Kelley mentioned he used to be preserving a Glock pistol and used to be about to shoot everybody in some of the university constructions, the feds mentioned.

He used to be recognized after he by chance referred to as the usage of his indexed telephone quantity. “Carl fucked himself over,” some of the staff participants posted in the chat staff afterwards, relating to Kelley.

Kelley, a former cybersecurity scholar mentioned to have acted as tech improve for the gang, by chance alerted government to the trolling efforts, The Daily Beast reported previous this yr when he used to be arrested.

A criticism filed in a Washington courtroom on Tuesday, in the meantime, alleged that Cole used to be Atomwaffen’s co-leader, and that and he and 3 different participants made threatening posters and mailed them to 2 participants of the Anti-Defamation League and reporters who had written in regards to the staff. But they weren’t mindful the FBI had them below surveillance in January as they donned disguises and bought fabrics to make and ship the posters.

The posters–with slogans like “YOUR ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES”—had been integrated in the criticism in conjunction with the gang’s encrypted messages.

“The matter of these nosy reporters coming into our daily lives, where we work, where we live, where we go in our spare time. We must simply approach them with nothing but pure aggression,” Cole allegedly mentioned in a management video message posted to the gang.

Cole and any other alleged Atomwaffen member, Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, had been stopped by way of police final yr as they drove thru Texas dressed in tactical equipment and sporting a number of weapons. Bruce-Umbaugh later pleaded to blame to firearms fees however Cole, who government say used to be made co-leader when the gang’s earlier chief used to be arrested, used to be let move on the time.

The Anti-Defamation League describes Atomwaffen Division as a small neo-Nazi staff that promotes “accelerationism”—the conclusion that violence will have to be used to suggested a race warfare that white other folks will win. They had been connected to no less than 5 killings in contemporary years, together with the alleged homicide of a homosexual, Jewish university scholar.

The ADL recognized Denton as Atomwaffen’s chief in 2018. ProPublica then acquired leaked Discord chat logs that instructed Denton went by way of the codename “Rape” and directed the gang’s recruitment, coaching, and propaganda efforts.

“Politics are useless. Revolution is necessary,” Denton is quoted as pronouncing in one chat submit, relating to Atomwaffen’s project remark.