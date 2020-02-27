Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman Team Up For ‘No’ Votes on NFL’s Proposed 17th Game

It’s no secret that soccer could be a violent recreation, and accidents are a large explanation why the National Football League has tweaked regulations and kit through the years. Now that the NFL needs so as to add a 17th regular-season recreation to the agenda, many avid gamers are pronouncing it is a large well being possibility by means of including an additional recreation.

A participant consultant from every crew voted on the brand new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on Tuesday, and two large names—Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and San Francisco 49ers defensive again Richard Sherman—voted “no” for the brand new CBA.

Player reps jointly voted 17-14-1 in desire of the brand new CBA, and now the proposal might be despatched to the avid gamers union, which has 2,000 participants. If handed, then a part of it would pass into impact this yr, like including an additional playoff crew for every convention, which might get rid of the first-round bye for the No. 2 seed in every convention.

The 17th recreation on crew schedules may pass into impact the next season, if handed.

Rodgers penned a letter and posted to Twitter, and he stated his vote was once primarily based on conversations he had along with his Packers teammates.

“My decision to vote ‘No’ is based off conversations I have had with the men in my locker room that I’m tasked to represent,” Rodgers stated.

Rodgers persisted to mention a 17th recreation was once by no means meant to be on the desk for negotiations, and that NFL house owners sought after the additional regular-season recreation to pay for “added benefits” within the CBA.

“16 games to me, was never something to be negotiated. The owners made it clear that the 17th game is about paying for the ‘added’ benefits, and had nothing to do with the positive feedback received about any extra risks involved with the added regular season game.”

Rodgers additionally discussed the added bodily toll of the additional recreation, restoration time within the offseason and “longer stretches before and after the bye week.”

Sherman, who confronted Rodgers in final season’s NFC Championship recreation, echoed the quarterbacks remarks.

“Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect,” Sherman wrote whilst retweeting Rodgers’ submit. “There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms.”

Had the added playoff crew been applied for the 2019 season, then Rodgers and the Packers would have confronted a crew within the first around as a substitute of having a bye and resting an additional week.

The present CBA expires as soon as the 2021 season is whole, however a brand new one may get started this autumn.