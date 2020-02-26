Who Stars in the Netflix Show?

I Am Not Okay With This has now been launched to Netflix, giving audience the probability to look the younger forged of the superhero comedy-drama. That forged is led by way of It famous person Sophia Willis, with improve from one among her former co-stars in the Stephen King horror in addition to a lot of new faces.

Who is in the forged of I Am Not Okay With This?

Sydney—Sophia Lillis

The major persona of I Am Not Okay With This is Sydney, described in the reliable Netflix synopsis as “a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

The persona is performed by way of Sophia Lillis, very best recognized for enjoying the more youthful variations of redheaded Oscar nominees—in It Chapter Two, she performed a tender model of Jessica Chastain’s persona, whilst in Sharp Objects she performed a tender Amy Adams.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she stated of taking part in the persona: “She thinks of herself as almost dysfunctional, but in reality she’s dealing with it all rather well. She is overwhelmed by her problems, so she shuts down and is in denial for most of the series. She’s also very awkward which makes her relatable. You can see she’s trying to do her best, trying to control her emotions, trying to live a normal life, but not everything goes her way.”

Sofia Bryant, Wyett Oleff and Sophia Lillis lead the forged of “I Am Not Okay With This”

Stanley Barber—Wyatt Oleff

Joining his former It co-star in the Netflix sequence is Wyatt Oleff, taking part in Stanley, a neighborhood oddball obsessive about unfashionable garments, song and VHS who develops emotions for Sydney.

Speaking to Buro, he stated of his persona: “Stanley often relies on himself for happiness, which is great because he loves himself.”

Dina—Sofia Bryant

While Stanley develops an appeal to Sydney, she has unrequited emotions for her very best good friend Dina, performed by way of Sofia Bryant, a tender actor up to now noticed in episodes of Blue Bloods and The Good Wife.

Maggie—Kathleen Rose Perkins

One of the few adults in the forged of I Am Not Okay With This, Maggie is the mom of Sydney and her more youthful brother. She is portrayed by way of Kathleen Rose Perkins, not too long ago noticed in Fresh Off the Boat, Episodes and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Liam—Aidan Wojtak-Hissong

That more youthful brother is Liam, as performed by way of Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. Though the youngest member of the forged, the actor already has a moderately in depth resume, with roles in Playdate, Falling Water and as a voice actor on Let’s Go Luna underneath his belt.

Brad—Richard Ellis

The closing of the habitual characters in I Am Not Okay With This is Brad, the boyfriend of Dina who inadvertently makes Sydney understand she could also be growing powers. Richard Ellis, who stars as Brad, is a relative newcomer, despite the fact that he did seem in an episode of Veronica Mars.

Also starring in the Netflix display is Zachary S. Williams as Ricky Berry, a pupil who throws a birthday party in an early episode, Gregg Daniel as college foremost Mr. Whitaker and Sophia Tatum as Jenny, a lady who reasons issues for Dina and Brad

I Am Not Okay With This is streaming now on Netflix.