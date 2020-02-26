World 

Who Made The Teams So Far?

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

The Voice Season 18 blind auditions evening 2 airs Tuesday night. Check out our recap and effects together with who made it onto a workforce, right here.

It’s the second one evening of The Voice’s Season 18 premiere and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are filling out their groups because the blind auditions proceed. During Monday evening’s display, the coaches were given to satisfy 11 aspiring artists however simplest 8 contestants complicated to the following spherical together with 3 of whom won a four-chair flip right through their audition.

The coaches will meet contestants for a couple of extra rounds of blind auditions, after which it is off to the battles the place teammates will sing their manner for an opportunity to the dwell display performances.

As extra contestants take the degree right through this night’s display, we’re going to be doing a dwell recap in their performances and effects, which you’ll be able to stay alongside of right here. In the interim, in the event you ignored closing evening’s display, meet up with our complete live-blogged recap right here.

(l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton seem on “The Voice.” Night two of Blind Auditions will air on NBC on February 25, 2020.
Trae Patton/NBC

You May Also Like

Best Menswear Staples I Wish My Husband Would Consider Wearing

admin 0
Deadly coronavirus ‘could hit many British cities’, expert warns as UK Border Force hunts 2,000 who flew in from Wuhan

Deadly coronavirus ‘could hit many British cities’, expert warns as UK Border Force hunts 2,000 who flew in from Wuhan

Georgia Clark 0
Brit and four paedo ring suspects accused of NINE MILLION child abuse pics and sick ‘How To’ guides on trial in Belgium

Brit and four paedo ring suspects accused of NINE MILLION child abuse pics and sick ‘How To’ guides on trial in Belgium

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *