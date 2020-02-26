Who Made The Teams So Far?

The Voice Season 18 blind auditions evening 2 airs Tuesday night. Check out our recap and effects together with who made it onto a workforce, right here.

It’s the second one evening of The Voice’s Season 18 premiere and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are filling out their groups because the blind auditions proceed. During Monday evening’s display, the coaches were given to satisfy 11 aspiring artists however simplest 8 contestants complicated to the following spherical together with 3 of whom won a four-chair flip right through their audition.

The coaches will meet contestants for a couple of extra rounds of blind auditions, after which it is off to the battles the place teammates will sing their manner for an opportunity to the dwell display performances.

As extra contestants take the degree right through this night’s display, we’re going to be doing a dwell recap in their performances and effects, which you’ll be able to stay alongside of right here. In the interim, in the event you ignored closing evening’s display, meet up with our complete live-blogged recap right here.

(l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton seem on “The Voice.” Night two of Blind Auditions will air on NBC on February 25, 2020.

Trae Patton/NBC