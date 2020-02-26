Who are Harvey Weinstein’s accusers – from Kate Beckinsale and Rose McGowan to Mira Sorvino
HARVEY Weinstein has been convicted of 2 counts of intercourse crimes after rankings of girls got here ahead to accuse him of sexual misconduct.
The girls accused him of a spread of unacceptable behaviours, from irrelevant sexual advances to felony and forceful acts. Here’s the overall record.
Weinstein – who faces extra fees in LA – denies all allegations towards him.
Mimi Haleyi
Weinstein used to be convicted of rape within the first-degree towards Mimi Hayley, a former manufacturing assistant.
He used to be convicted of forcefully appearing oral intercourse on her and “yanking” out her tampon.
Jessica Mann
Weinstein used to be convicted of rape within the third-degree towards Jessica Mann.
She says she used to be raped via the tycoon in a New York lodge room in 2013.
Salma Hayek
Hollywood famous person Salma Hayek accused Weinstein of pestering her for intercourse and threatening to kill her when she mentioned no.
Hayek frequently seemed in motion pictures launched via Weinstein’s Miramax within the 1990s, and had credited the disgraced movie tycoon with serving to her get started her profession.
She now accuses him of pestering her over the process a decade, with Weinstein allegedly enraged via her repeated refusals of massages, showers and intercourse.
Hayek mentioned how she agreed to nude lesbian intercourse in 2002 movie Frida when he threatened to awl it in a different way.
She published that she “began to cry” and mentioned she had a apprehensive breakdown when capturing the scenes.
Cara Delevigne
Cara Delevingne accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her and attempting to power himself on her.
The model-turned-actress mentioned that once assembly with him at a cafe he invited her up to his lodge room the place some other girl used to be ready – and he attempted to get them to kiss.
Rose McGowan
Charmed famous person Rose McGowan, 44, used to be named within the preliminary tale in The New York Times about Weinstein’s allegations after a 1997 incident.
Later, in a chain of tweets, on October 12, 2017, Ms McGowan mentioned Weinstein raped her and Amazon Studios disregarded her proceedings.
Ashley Judd
Judd, 49, recalled an incident during which she anticipated to talk about industry with Weinstein, 65, however as a substitute used to be summoned to his lodge room.
She claimed that Weinstein — dressed in a bathrobe — then requested her if he may just give her a therapeutic massage, or if she could be prepared to watch him take a bath.
She is now suing himand says she needs the previous film tycoon to be held in charge of “illegal conduct” that led to her to lose cash, standing, status and energy.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth claimed Weinstein summoned her to his Beverly Hills lodge suite as a 22-year-old, earlier than striking his palms on her and suggesting they head to the bed room for massages.
The “petrified” famous person refused and mentioned the alleged incident shattered her “Uncle Harvey” symbol of the tycoon.
Kate Beckinsdale
In a damning remark on Instagram, Underworld famous person Kate Beckinsale mentioned Weinstein attempted to trap her to his bed room on the Savoy Hotel when she used to be simply 17.
She mentioned she used to be met via the manufacturer in his bathrobe, who introduced her alcohol. She left, telling him she had “school in the morning”.
Lupita Nyongo’o
Writing in The Times, the 34-year-old Brit actress accused the tycoon of inviting her to his bed room and asking to give her a therapeutic massage earlier than behaving inappropriately at a dinner.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina, 42, mentioned she had a “bad experience” with the manufacturer whilst at a junket for his movie Playing via Heart in 1998.
He used to be mentioned to have made an “unwanted advance” and Angelina never labored with him once more.
