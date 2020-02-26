Who are Harvey Weinstein’s accusers – from Kate Beckinsale and Rose McGowan to Mira Sorvino
World 

Who are Harvey Weinstein’s accusers – from Kate Beckinsale and Rose McGowan to Mira Sorvino

HARVEY Weinstein has been convicted of 2 counts of intercourse crimes after rankings of girls got here ahead to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The girls accused him of a spread of unacceptable behaviours, from irrelevant sexual advances to felony and forceful acts. Here’s the overall record.

Hollywood manufacturer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing a variety of girls
Weinstein – who faces extra fees in LA – denies all allegations towards him.

Mimi Haleyi

Weinstein used to be convicted of rape within the first-degree towards Mimi Hayley, a former manufacturing assistant.

He used to be convicted of forcefully appearing oral intercourse on her and “yanking” out her tampon.

Weinstein used to be convicted of rape within the first diploma towards former manufacturing assistant, Mimi Haleyi
Jessica Mann

Weinstein used to be convicted of rape within the third-degree towards Jessica Mann.

She says she used to be raped via the tycoon in a New York lodge room in 2013.

Jessica Mann mentioned Weinstein raped her in 2013 – he used to be then discovered responsible of rape within the third-degree
Salma Hayek

Hollywood famous person Salma Hayek accused Weinstein of pestering her for intercourse and threatening to kill her when she mentioned no.

Hayek frequently seemed in motion pictures launched via Weinstein’s Miramax within the 1990s, and had credited the disgraced movie tycoon with serving to her get started her profession.

She now accuses him of pestering her over the process a decade, with Weinstein allegedly enraged via her repeated refusals of massages, showers and intercourse.

Hayek mentioned how she agreed to nude lesbian intercourse in 2002 movie Frida when he threatened to awl it in a different way.

She published that she “began to cry” and mentioned she had a apprehensive breakdown when capturing the scenes.

Model Cara Delevigne has additionally accused Weinstein
Cara Delevigne

Cara Delevingne accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her and attempting to power himself on her.

The model-turned-actress mentioned that once assembly with him at a cafe he invited her up to his lodge room the place some other girl used to be ready – and he attempted to get them to kiss.

Rose McGowan

Charmed famous person Rose McGowan, 44, used to be named within the preliminary tale in The New York Times about Weinstein’s allegations after a 1997 incident.

Later, in a chain of tweets, on October 12, 2017, Ms McGowan mentioned Weinstein raped her and Amazon Studios disregarded her proceedings.

Rose McGowan has accused Weinstein of rape
Ashley Judd

Judd, 49, recalled an incident during which she anticipated to talk about industry with Weinstein, 65, however as a substitute used to be summoned to his lodge room.

She claimed that Weinstein — dressed in a bathrobe — then requested her if he may just give her a therapeutic massage, or if she could be prepared to watch him take a bath.

She is now suing himand says she needs the previous film tycoon to be held in charge of “illegal conduct” that led to her to lose cash, standing, status and energy.

Gwyneth Paltrow has additionally accused Weinstein of irrelevant behaviour
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth claimed Weinstein summoned her to his Beverly Hills lodge suite as a 22-year-old, earlier than striking his palms on her and suggesting they head to the bed room for massages.

The “petrified” famous person re­f­used and mentioned the alleged incident shattered her “Uncle Harvey” symbol of the tycoon.

Kate Beckinsdale

In a damning remark on Instagram, Underworld famous person Kate Beckinsale mentioned Weinstein attempted to trap her to his bed room on the Savoy Hotel when she used to be simply 17.

She mentioned she used to be met via the manufacturer in his bathrobe, who introduced her alcohol. She left, telling him she had “school in the morning”.

Lupita Nyongo’o

Writing in The Times, the 34-year-old Brit actress accused the tycoon of inviting her to his bed room and asking to give her a therapeutic massage earlier than behaving inappropriately at a dinner.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina, 42, mentioned she had a “bad experience” with the manufacturer whilst at a junket for his movie Playing via Heart in 1998.

He used to be mentioned to have made an “unwanted advance” and Angelina ne­ver labored with him once more.

  • Amber Anderson
  • Lysette Anthony
  • Asia Argento
  • Rosanna Arquette
  • Jessica Barth
  • Ambra Battilana Gutierrez
  • Juls Bindi
  • Zoe Brock
  • Cynthia Burr
  • Liza Campbell
  • Marisa Coughlan
  • Hope Extiner d’Amore
  • Florence Darel
  • Emma de Caunes
  • Juliana De Paula
  • Sophie Dix
  • Lacey Dorn
  • Dawn Dunning
  • Lisa Esco
  • Alice Evans
  • Lucia Evans
  • Angie Everhart
  • Claire Forlani
  • Romola Garai
  • Louisette
  • Geiss
  • Louise Godbold
  • Judith Godreche
  • Trish Goff
  • Heather Graham
  • Eva Green
  • Larissa Gomes
  • Daryl Hannah
  • Lene Headey
  • Natasha Henstridge
  • Lauren Holly
  • Paz de los angeles Huerta
  • Dominique Huett
  • Katherine Kendall
  • Minka Kelly
  • Heather Kerr
  • Mia Kirshner
  • Myleene Klass
  • Liz Kouri
  • Ivana Lowell
  • Laura Madden
  • Natassia Malthe
  • Brit Marling
  • Sarah Ann Masse
  • Ashley Matthau
  • Katya Mtsitouridze
  • Emily Nestor
  • Connie Nielsen
  • Kadian Noble
  • Samantha Panagrosso
  • Zelda perkins
  • Vu Thu Phuong
  • Tomi-Ann Roberts
  • Lisa Rose
  • Erika Rosenbaum
  • Melissa Sagemiller
  • Anabella Sciorra
  • Léa Seydoux
  • Lauren Sivan
  • Chelsea Skidmore
  • Mira Sorvino
  • Tara Subkoff
  • Paula Wachowiak
  • Paula Williams
  • Sean Young
  • Caitlin Dulany
  • Melissa Thompson
  • Former Weinstein worker – unnamed
  • Former Miramax worker – unnamed
  • Former movie group member – unnamed
  • Unnamed Canadian actress
  • Unnamed US actress
  • Unnamed former worker



