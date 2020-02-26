Weir Group to focus on mining after oil losses

Image copyright

Scottish engineering massive Weir Group has mentioned it’ll focus on mining after struggling losses in US oil and gasoline.

It mentioned there was once emerging call for for metals wanted for batteries, as extra corporations sought to reduce carbon.

It comes after Weir introduced an annual pre-tax lack of £372m, together with one-off prices.

The Glasgow company mentioned it was once additionally growing era to assist the mining business cut back its environmental affect.

In November, Weir issued a benefit caution for its oil and gasoline department and axed a 5th of its US personnel within the face of tricky buying and selling.

Green ‘power’

The corporate’s mining apparatus is used to extract ore, together with many of the international’s copper.

Weir leader government Jon Stanton instructed the BBC radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “If the sector goes to take on local weather alternate and carbon transition, then we’d like to electrify, and that suggests we can want extra copper, extra lithium, cobalt and the opposite battery metals.

“They merely have to come from someplace if we wish to reach the ones issues.”

Mr Stanton added: “The mining business is beneath numerous power to develop into extra sustainable. We’re the engineer with the era that may assist the business become itself.”

The leader government additionally mentioned new rock-grinding era may just reduce power use via 30%, claiming: “Just promoting a couple of of the ones can successfully offset all of the CO2 emissions footprint of Weir.”

Coronavirus

At the similar time Weir, which runs 11 foundries all over the world, mentioned it aimed to halve its personal CO2 emissions via 2030.

Meanwhile, Mr Stanton mentioned the unfold of Coronavirus had given Weir “reason for worry”, particularly because it employs about 400 folks in China.

He added: “They and their households are protected and neatly. We haven’t any workers affected up to now, however we are looking at it very intently.

“We’re not back to full capacity at the moment, but the majority of our people are now back at work and the supply chain is ramping up.”

