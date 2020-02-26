Walmart ‘in discussions’ to sell stake in Asda
Walmart says it’ll sell off a part of Asda, its UK grocery store chain, after “inbound interest” in the speculation.
The US retail massive stated it used to be speaking to a “small number of interested parties” a few imaginable deal.
It comes after UK regulators blocked Walmart’s plan to merge Asda with Sainsbury’s remaining yr due to pageant issues.
Walmart stated it could retain a vital stake in Asda if it did sell stocks in the trade.
“Asda is a great business with a clear strategy for the future and Walmart is committed to ensuring it has the resources and support it needs to deliver that strategy,” Walmart stated in a observation.
“No decisions have been made and we will not be commenting further on these discussions. If or when we decide to pursue this opportunity further our first priority will be to share more detailed information with our colleagues.”