Virgin Galactic sees double the demand for space travel

Virgin Galactic mentioned it’ll free up extra tickets for flights into space as demand doubles.

The corporate introduced its One Small Step qualification programme on Wednesday which calls for a $1,000 (£769) deposit.

Sir Richard Branson’s space company mentioned it had already won nearly 8,000 registrations of pastime for long term flights.

The information comes as Virgin Galactic’s newest corporate effects display a internet lack of $73m for the ultimate quarter.

The California-based space mission mentioned consumers who position a deposit will reserve a place for when extra seats turn out to be to be had.

Virgin Galactic mentioned costs and timing for its subsequent flight aren’t to be had but. Tickets for its inaugural industrial flights offered for round $250,000 in keeping with seat.

Virgin Galactic has already booked greater than 600 reservations because it prepares for its first industrial flights into space, scheduled for later this yr.

Those to have already bought tickets come with celebrities Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio. Sir Richard Branson has mentioned he’ll be on the first travel.

Virgin Galactic mentioned it had won 7,957 registrations of pastime in space flights as of 23 February – greater than double the quantity it recorded at the finish of September 2019.

“We have been greatly encouraged by the ongoing and increasing demand seen from around the world for personal spaceflight,” mentioned Stephen Attenborough, Virgin Galactic’s Commercial Director. Virgin Galactic noticed its losses widen in the fourth quarter (October to December) when put next with a $46m loss in the identical duration in 2018.

Virgin Galactic is the simplest publicly-listed space tourism team, having floated on the New York inventory alternate ultimate October. Its percentage value fell nearly 6% in after-hours buying and selling.

The corporate, at the side of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, have all been in a race to ship vacationers into orbit.