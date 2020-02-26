These cities have the most jobs with six-figure salaries





Nationally, lower than 7% of the jobs other people move to day in and time out have salaries of $100,000 or extra. In the San Jose/Sunnyville/Santa Clara a part of California, the moderate is greater than 28%.

The Silicon Valley tops a listing of the cities with the most six-figure earning. (Software corporate Volusion compiled the listing the use of knowledge from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

Given the house’s recognition as a tech hub, that rating isn’t particularly sudden. Six-figure employment percentages have been kind of the similar in that metro house since 2015. But different cities on the listing noticed notable spikes between 2015 and 2018.

The Washington D.C. house, for example, which ranked 2d on the listing with 20.9% of the jobs in the six-figure vary, noticed the choice of high-paying gigs surge just about 38% in that period of time. And the Sacramento, Calif. Area (quantity Eight on the listing) noticed a 73% development.

In phrases of activity titles, basic and operations managers have the greatest choice of six-figure occupations, by means of a long way (with 2.three million other people in the ones roles incomes most sensible salaries). Software builders, legal professionals and fiscal managers apply (all with lower than 1 million other people incomes that quantity).

Beyond the listing specializing in the 10 massive metro spaces, Volusion additionally checked out the most sensible small- and mid-sized cities with the most six-figure jobs. Among small cities, California-Lexington Park, Md., Boulder, Colo. and Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif had been the most sensible 3.

Bridgeport/Stamford/Norwalk, Conn., Huntsville, Ala. And Durham-Chapel Hill N.C. had been the most sensible 3 mid-sized cities.

As for the most sensible 10 metro spaces, right here’s how issues shook out (and their general proportion of six-figure jobs).

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif – 28.2%

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.Va. – 20.9%

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif – 20.9%

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass-N.H. – 14%

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash – 13.1%

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. – 12.6%

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. – 11.1%

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, Calif. – 10.8%

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. – 10.2%

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. – 10.1%

