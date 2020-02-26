These brilliantly timed photos show it pays to in the right place to capture the surreal





THIS improbable gallery of brilliantly timed pictures will depart you positive to double take.

Greek military guy Anthimos Ntagas attempted his hand at side road images a couple of years in the past and the effects are superb.

He was once occupied with the means other people acted after they had been blind to his lifestyles.

The consequence was once a selection of surreal photographs of other people utterly oblivious to their environment.

He instructed Bored Panda: “The pictures that I to find the maximum fascinating are the ones that make use of juxtaposition.

“The connection between two different themes or even more inside one photo is very intriguing.”

