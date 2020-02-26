‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Update 1.47 Adds Ewok Hunter & Rebellion DLC

Star Wars Battlefront 2 replace 1.47 is formally live to tell the tale PS4, bringing an onslaught of Age of Rebellion content material to the ever-expanding shooter. Mess round with the Ewok Hunter, and revel in Cop-op and Heroes Vs Villains studies throughout seven new maps. Read the entire patch notes beneath courtesy of an professional DICE discussion board submit.

RELEASE NOTES

Co-Op is now to be had at the Age of Rebellion (Endor, Death Star II, Hoth, Yavin 4, Kessel and Tatooine – Mos Eisley and Jabba’s Palace), in addition to on Age of Republic Capital Ships (Republic Attack Cruiser and Separatist Dreadnaught).Two new Reinforcements, the Ewok Hunter for the Rebel Alliance and the ISB Agent for the Galactic Empire, at the moment are to be had.Heroes Vs. Villains is now to be had on MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.Hero Showdown is now to be had on new maps (MC85 Star Cruiser, Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, Republic Attack Cruiser and Separatist Dreadnaught, Felucia).New guns for Trooper Classes (E-11D for Assault Troopers, T-21 for Heavy Troopers, DL-18 for Officers and Cycler Rifle for Specialists) at the moment are ready to be unlocked via Milestones.Updated the default appearances for: Imperial Rocket Trooper, Rebel Rocket Jumper and Wookiee Warrior. Legacy appearances are to be had as unlocked possible choices.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Changes the map format for advanced Heroes Vs. Villains and Hero Showdown gameplay on Yavin Four and Geonosis.Vehicle devices are added as AI gamers on positive maps on Instant Action (Geonosis, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Felucia, Ajan Kloss)Friendly AI can spawn as Heroes on Instant ActionPlayers can now spawn on AI as fellow squad individuals on Instant Action.Various visible updates at the Scoreboard. Character ranges at the moment are proven at the scoreboard.Major visible updates at the PC Chat window. The window is now located on the most sensible proper nook of tje display and incorporated in a vertical stack of 3 widgets: Network standing, PC Chat, Kill and Event Log.

UI – NEW HUD OPTIONS

Added new choices within the Options / Gameplay / HUD segment:

Weapon Heatbar Vertical Position (Default / Below Crosshair)Radar (Default / No Outline / Off)Squad List (Default / Only Icons / Off)Player Bar (Default / No Outline / Off)Abilities (Default / No Outline / Off)Name Tags (Default / No Outline / Off)Game Mode Progress (Default / Off)Challenge Progress (Default / Off)Rank Up Celebration (Default / Left Side / Right Side / Off)Added further strategy to the Kill Message atmosphere (Default / Medium / Small / Legacy / Off).

HERO CHANGES

Added Dual zoom to the Blaster guns of Iden Versio, Bossk and Finn.Added visible data to turn that positive Hero talents may also be cancelled (Han Solo’s Sharpshooter, Bossk’s Predator Instincts, Leia Organa’s Rapid Fire and Chewbacca’s Furious Bowcaster).Fixed an audio factor the place the Lightsaber ignition sound would no longer cause when a Lightsaber was once activated by means of a capability.Fixed a subject matter the place gamers may interrupt Hero talents with melee assaults.Fixed a subject matter the place combatants may well be noticed in short putting in mid-air, if being electrocuted proper once they have been about to fall.Fixed more than a few visible problems with the footprints and trails of General Grievous, Yoda, BB-9E and BB-8.

BB-Eight AND BB-9E

Increased the make stronger talent ranking praise for the BB devices from 2 to 4.Fixed a subject matter the place casting positive results at the BB droids whilst the usage of their talents, may motive the loss of life of apparently random AI gamers.Fixed a subject matter the place placeholder VO would cause when BB-Eight and BB-9E would come across an enemy Hero.Fixed a subject matter the place BB-8’s transferring animation may destroy if BB-Eight will get interrupted after the usage of the Rolling Charge talent.Fixed a subject matter the place a Milestone for BB-Eight would praise the mistaken emote.Fixed a subject matter the place the “Effortless” milestone description for BB-9E would point out rewards the usage of work-in-progress names.

LEIA ORGANA

Fixed a subject matter the place Leia would no longer be capable to zoom together with her weapon throughout the Rapid Fire talent.

Abilities

Flash grenade is changed by means of Thermal detonators: Leia can throw, as much as 3, thermal detonators that may explode after 0,85 seconds. This talent enters cooldown when all 3 detonators were thrown.Leia’s Squad protect is now Healing five well being each and every 2d.

Star Card Blinded

BLINDED modified to FEARLESSDescription: The blast radius of THERMAL DETONATORS is higher.Effect: INCREASED BLAST RADIUS

Star Card Blinded Reveal

Star card BLINDING REVEAL modified to HANDY DEVICEDescription: The cooldown of THERMAL DETONATORS is decreased.Effect: REDUCED COOLDOWN

Balancing tweaks

Increased E-11 get started injury from 32 to 36.Increased E-11 finish injury from 17 to 19.Increased E-11 the beginning distance for Damage fall off from five to 20.Increased E-11 the tip distance for Damage fall off from 10 to 40.Reduced E-11 Recoil.Reduced E-11 blaster pictures unfold.

Milestones

BLINDING FLASH GRENADE modified to PLENTY OF EXPLOSIONS.Description: Defeat 30 enemies with Leia’s Thermal detonators.

CHEWBACCA

Chewbacca’s Bowcaster

When no longer scoped: The 3 bolts are clustered in a triangle, as a substitute of a horizontal line.When scoped: One tough shot that permits Chewbacca to be extra environment friendly at lengthy distance, as a substitute of the 3 horizontal pictures clustering.When the usage of livid bowcaster whilst no longer scoped: five bolts, in a bigger circleWhen the usage of livid bowcaster whilst scoped: five bolts, in a go, tighter than no longer scoped.Fixed a subject matter the place Chewbacca’s Bowcaster may get disabled throughout the whole thing of Boba Fett’s Concussion Rocket talent.

BOBA FETT

Fixed a subject matter the place Boba Fett’s Acute Concussion Star Card would no longer as it should be lengthen the length of the Concussion Rocket talent.

Abilities

Changed Boba Fett’s Concussion rocket to combine the BLASTER DISABLER capability. The talent now disables blasters for 1.2 seconds when concussed.

Star Cards

BLASTER DISABLER modified to AUGMENTED GEARDescription: If CONCUSSION ROCKET hits extra enemies, Boba Fett’s jetpack regenerates extra gasoline.

REY

Fixed a subject matter the place Rey’s proper eye would no longer display in its proper place throughout an emote.

ANAKIN SKYWALKER

Fixed a subject matter the place the wear relief from Heroic Might may sometimes stay after the power was once over.

LUKE SKYWALKER

Fixed a subject matter with textures popping on Luke Skywalker’s hair whilst he’s idle, dressed in the Yavin Ceremony and Farmboy appearances.

IDEN VERSIO

Improved Iden’s Pulse Cannon talent. Players can now hearth whilst aiming from the hip, in addition to hearth at any time throughout the rate up. Even if the shot does want to be absolutely charged, a charged shot does much more injury.

KYLO REN

Community comments – The remaining hit of Kylo Ren’s Frenzy talent will now observe injury, despite the fact that a Lightsaber enemy is obstructing.

GENERAL GRIEVOUS

Fixed a subject matter the place Grievous’ Unrelenting Advance animation would on occasion no longer be visual to different gamers.

GAME MODE AND MAP CHANGES

SUPREMACY

Updated the Resistance-controlled AT-ST on Supremacy – Ajan Kloss to “Scavenged AT-ST” to make it extra simply differentiated.Fixed a subject matter the place the seize house of Command Post A on Supremacy – Felucia would display up misaligned at the radar.Fixed a subject matter that may motive the names of pleasant boarding gamers to turn up within the motion log with the mistaken colour.Fixed a subject matter the place the UI define at the targets on Capital Ships would no longer all the time be visual if boarding a Capital Ship greater than as soon as in a fit.Fixed a subject matter the place the Starfighters preventing within the background in Supremacy and Co-Op (Age of Resistance) can be from the mistaken period.Fixed a subject matter the place in the past marked targets would stay focused, even if switching stages.Fixed a subject matter the place the target markets at the Separatist Dreadnaught would disappear, after destroying the primary function.For balancing causes, we decreased the quantity of Flame Troopers to be had on MC85 Star Cruiser to 2.

CO-OP

Tweaked the Out Of Bounds house within the 1st Phase of Co-Op – Defend on Takodana to permit backing out to the citadel.Updated the Co-Op mode description to incorporate the protecting of Command Posts.Fixed a subject matter the place various AI can be all of sudden loss of life throughout Phase three on Co-Op – Ajan Kloss.

INSTANT ACTION

Added be aware that efficiency may also be impacted if a person selects a prime rely for AI.Implemented prohibit in how steadily pleasant and enemy AI Heroes and Reinforcements are allowed to spawn.Fixed a subject matter with audio being minimize throughout the End-Of-Round display on Instant Action.

Added new Frontend choices for Instant Action:

Enemy Hero Count (slider)Friendly Hero Count (slider)Enemy Reinforcement Count (slider)Friendly Reinforcement Count (slider)Enemy Vehicle Count (slider)Friendly Vehicle Count (slider)

STARFIGHTER ASSAULT

Removed the era-associated prices for Hero Ships on Starfighter Assault. All Hero Ships on Starfighter Assault will now value the similar selection of Battle Points.Fixed a subject matter the place stray belongings can be visual close to the horizon when the person approaches the Out-Of-Bounds barrier on Starfighter Assault – Kamino.

HEROES VS. VILLAINS

Fixed a subject matter the place a participant may in short see their personality ahead of the End-Of-Round display on the finish of a Heroes Vs. Villains fit on Felucia.

GALACTIC ASSAULT

Fixed a subject matter the place the loading display for Starkiller Base on Galactic Assault, would show the outline for Strike mode.

MAP CHANGES

Fixed more than a few collision problems, exploits and advanced spaces the place gamers may get caught in throughout a big selection of maps (Geonosis, Kamino, Ajan Kloss, Felucia, Kashyyyk, Tatooine, Endor, Bespin, Hoth, Yavin, Crait, Naboo, Jakku, Takodana, Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer, Death Star II, Starkiller Base).Fixed more than a few visible and texture popping problems on Ajan Kloss, Geonosis, Kamino, Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, Takodana, Endor, Death Star II.Fixed a subject matter the place Lightsaber characters from the Light facet may bypass positive Out-Of-Bounds spaces at the Separatist Dreadnaught.Improved VFX comments when the AAT hits the invulnerable portions of the AT-TE on Geonosis.

CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS

ARC TROOPER

Reworked the ARC Trooper’s twin wielding to fireside each pistols with number one hearth, and as a substitute use secondary hearth button to cause Power Blast.Replaced the Power Blast with Toggle Weapon, that permits toggling the pistols between slower fee of fireside with prime accuracy, to speedy firing with larger unfold.Tweaked injury output on number one pistols (Close Damage 30->34 | Far Damage 17->15).

ASSAULT

Fixed factor the place the Assault’s Flash Pistol projectile would no longer flash the enemy.

SPECIALIST

Fixed a subject matter the place Specialists would no longer all the time see enemies in thermal imaginative and prescient when activating the Thermal Binoculars on Endor.

OFFICER

Increased shut injury for Blurrg-1120: 25->30.

CAPHEX SPY

Fixed a subject matter the place the cooldown bar would no longer be visual after the usage of the Rapid Fire talent.

OVISSIAN GUNNER

Reverted earlier replace the place motion pace can be decreased when spooling up and firing the rotary cannon.Fixed factor the place firing the rotary cannon would not cause controller rumble.

TX-130

Fixed a subject matter the place the TX-130 would no longer obtain the correct quantity of Battle Points.

AT-ST

Reduced the Battle Points multiplier of the AT-ST from 60% to 50%.

AERIAL

Fixed a subject matter the place the digital camera would get caught in a unique place after an Aerial unit would carry out the Jetpack Dash talent.Fixed a subject matter so to cut back possibility of Aerial devices being suffering from minor hindrances when appearing Jetpack Dash.Updated rocket launcher icon to the missile icon, because it extra carefully displays the power than the former model, that was once the MPL launcher.

JET TROOPER

Reduced injury from number one pistol (Close injury 50->45 | Far Damage 33->10)Made pistol absolutely computerized.

REBEL ROCKET-JUMPER

Replaced A280 (burst weapon) with A280C (computerized weapon) for advanced fight potency.

IMPERIAL ROCKET TROOPER

Replaced the RT-97C blaster with an E-11 for advanced fight potency.

DEATH TROOPER

Updated the blinding impact of the Sonic Imploder talent to be concussion primarily based, and higher efficient vary to 10 meters.Replaced the DLT-19 Heavy Blaster with the E-11D Blaster Rifle.Updated Overload to now not have motion relief.

WEAPONS

Fixed a subject matter the place making use of weapon mods would no longer as it should be replace the animation for the ones guns.

MILESTONES

Rearranged Trooper Milestones to make sure the most recent milestones seem on the most sensible.Updated A280 milestones to make use of the proper weapon icon (was once in the past the usage of the A280C).

AI PLAYERS

Fixed a subject matter the place the AI in Supremacy – Age of Resistance can be seeing wearing guns from the mistaken period.Fixed a subject matter the place AI would no longer spawn as BB-Eight and BB-9E as steadily as different Heroes.Fixed a subject matter with the soar timing of the AI model of Chewbacca.

GENERAL CHANGES/MISC

Fixed a subject matter that would motive rubberbanding when the participant is rushing away after being as regards to a Lightsaber opponent making the primary rate.Removed the power to shop for Crystal packs in-game for homeowners of the Celebration Edition.Fixed a localization factor the place the Supremacy mode description in German would overlap with different information on display.Fixed a subject matter the place some fashions would animate with low FPS whilst positive Arcade – Battle Scenarios previews have been showcasedUpdated the provision of positive beauty pieces from “Available in Crates” to “Available through Milestones”.Improved visibility of weapon stats below positive colorblind profiles.Fixed a subject matter the place Heroes would on occasion seem with slightly closed eyes within the Frontend menu.

KNOWN ISSUES

Visual factor the place prime numbers are inaccurately proven below the “PLAYER DAMAGED” ranking match, after defeating an enemy.

The major options for this replace are, after all, its seven new maps unfold throughout a number of modes, in addition to a wholly new Reinforcement for the ones on either side of the Force. While gamers first of all complained concerning the presence of Wookies on all maps, that ire will quickly be balanced out by means of the addition of Ewoks as neatly. In different phrases, identical to Battlefront 2 has all the time performed, the sport will proceed to be a non-canon sandbox for all eras of the Star Wars universe. Also worthy of a shoutout, 4 new guns in any case making their solution to the sport is an attractive thrilling match for longtime fanatics who have continued just about a 12 months because the remaining spherical of weapons have been added. There are plenty of reused belongings among the Age of Rebellion DLC, however DICE has nonetheless controlled to make Wednesday’s replace one of the vital greatest that Battlefront 2 has noticed to this point.

The ISB Agent is the Empire’s newest Reinforcement in ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2.’

As a ways as balancing and tweaks are involved, the largest adjustments arrive within the type of buffs to Leia, Chewbacca and Bossk. With those changes, all 3 Heroes turn out to be way more viable within the present meta. For Bossk particularly, the addition of a zoom is very large. It makes him stand a possibility in opposition to melee-focused, saber-wielding combatants. Overall, fanatics have a proper to be greater than a bit enthusiastic about what replace 1.47 brings to Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

What are your ideas on Star Wars Battlefront 2 replace 1.47? Are you excited to check out out the Ewok Hunter? Tell us within the feedback segment!