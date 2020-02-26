Single mum, 34, begged neighbours for help on WhatsApp before ex shot her dead





A SINGLE mum despatched a determined WhatsApp message to her neighbours begging for help moments before she used to be shot dead by way of her ex-lover.

The sufferer, recognized handiest as Sara L., 34, as a result of native privateness regulations, used to be shot dead by way of her former boyfriend at her house in Maierhofen, Austria – round 80 miles south of Vienna.

Central European News

Sara L. used to be gunned down at her house in Austria by way of her ex-lover who changed into a stalker when she dumped him[/caption]

Sarah, who owned a attractiveness salon, feared that her 34-year-old ex – who’s a style and legislation graduate – may flip violent after dumping him a couple of weeks in the past.

After the couple break up, the person changed into a stalker, who she suspected of burgling her house two days before she died.

On the day she died she came upon he used to be within the house and known as the police before sending a WhatsApp to her neighbours.

She stated: “As you will have spotted, I had a break-in two days in the past, the issue is, it’s my ex-boyfriend.

“It seems that he has mental issues. Now he’s besieging our space.”

She added that the police had already been knowledgeable and stated: “If any of you sees his car or him, please call the police immediately! We believe he is armed!”

“Without exaggeration, he is very DANGEROUS.”

Sara had it sounds as if noticed him operating previous the window of her space and it used to be no longer imaginable to forestall him from gaining access to the home.

Central European News

Police outdoor the house the place Sara used to be killed. The unmarried mum despatched a WhatApp message to her neighbours moments before she used to be shot[/caption]

Central European News

The killer, who used to be arrested by way of law enforcement officials, attempted and did not shoot Sara’s brother[/caption]

The dead girl’s father stated they believed that the person had hidden the gun in the home when he broke in two days prior to now after which had retrieved it in an effort to kill her.

He it sounds as if fired seven occasions, hitting her thrice within the chest and killing her simply as considered one of her brothers broke into the locked room.

Sara used to be so terrified of her killer she had despatched her 13-year-old daughter to stick with her organic father and in addition requested her two brothers to help her.

Sadly, her family members had been not able to forestall the person who shot her dead.

After slaying the only mum, the wicked killer attempted to shoot her brother, however the pistol jammed.

Police then arrived and arrested the shooter and showed he had a licence for the gun, which he had reported as being stolen a couple of days previous.

The dead girl’s circle of relatives say that is proof that he obviously deliberate to kill her.





Source link