Seth Meyers Mocks Mike Bloomberg’s Terrible Twitter Jokes About Bernie Sanders

Seth Meyers spent a couple of mins Tuesday evening going after the “truly strange tweets” Mike Bloomberg’s marketing campaign posted containing faux quotes from Bernie Sanders praising actual dictators like Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad. Bloomberg used to be in the long run compelled to delete the tweets and provide an explanation for that they have been meant as “satire.”

The Late Night host started by means of informing Bloomberg that he’s merely “bad” at social media. “And that’s fine,” he stated. “Nobody expects a 78-year-old billionaire to kill it on Twitter. The only thing a 78-year-old man is supposed to do on Twitter is mistake it for Google.”

Meyers went on to indicate that when you have to provide an explanation for that one thing is satire, “then you’re also bad at satire.” He used a clip of Bloomberg making an attempt to accomplish a Mary Poppins-inspired musical regimen in 2007—“you know, when you were still a Republican”—to show why the candidate will have to steer clear of comedy altogether. “That performance was so bad, Dick Van Dyke saw it and endorsed Bernie,” he joked.

“And yes, in general for all of you, it’s never a great plan to try and be the ‘funny’ candidate,” Meyers stated, pointing to Hillary Clinton’s notorious “Pokemon Go to the polls” comic story as a primary instance. “Mike Bloomberg saw that and thought, ‘Well, I’ll never have her natural comic timing but maybe with practice I can get close.”

Instead of the use of “bad jokes” to get into the White House, the host stated applicants will have to be that specialize in “getting a bad joke out of the White House.”