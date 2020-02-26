Rush Limbaugh Says Media Hopes Coronavirus ‘Wipes Everybody Out So They Could Blame Trump’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh mentioned Tuesday that the mainstream media’s “leftist agenda” manner they want to see a coronavirus outbreak within the U.S. so they may be able to lay the blame on the ft of President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus, a respiration an infection which has killed over 2,000 other folks globally, is anticipated to develop into a danger within the U.S., in keeping with well being officers.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” mentioned Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday. “It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

Trump has downplayed the specter of a U.S. outbreak of the virus, telling newshounds Tuesday that it’s “very well under control in our country.”

“We have very few people with it,” Trump persevered. “We think they’ll be in very good shape very soon. We think that whole situation will start working out.”

Limbaugh informed his target market that information experiences concerning the coronavirus have been overblown and that the “media wants [the coronavirus] to be what it not yet is.”

“On the first day of hurricane season, [members of the media] hope for Hurricane Katrina so they can say ‘climate change,’ anything to advance the leftist agenda,” Limbaugh mentioned. “Now, the leftist agenda includes getting rid of Trump.”

“They would love for the coronavirus to be this deadly strain that wipes everybody out, so they could blame Trump for it,” Limbaugh claimed.

“Don’t doubt me on that,” Limbaugh added. “If you’ve been paying attention to mainstream media for the past four years, you can’t doubt me on that.” He then cited Russian collusion and the impeachment lawsuits as examples of media shops making the inside track “what they wanted to be true. And because they wanted it to be true, they reported it as true.”

Newsweek reached out to Limbaugh for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Rush Limbaugh informed his radio display target market Tuesday that the media hopes the coronavirus “wipes everybody out” so they may be able to blame President Donald Trump for the deaths.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

Trump’s management has asked $1.25 billion in emergency investment to combat the unfold of coronavirus. Also asked are $535 million in finances earmarked for the prevention and remedy of the Ebola virus.

“With the appropriation of new emergency funding, as well as the repurposing of FY 2020 Ebola resources, reprioritization of other FY 2020 funding across HHS, and contributions from other Government agencies, across the Government we expect to allocate at least $2.5 billion in total resources for COVID-19 response efforts,” learn Monday’s finances request from the White House.

Some House Democrats, together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, don’t suppose the Trump management is doing sufficient to halt the unfold of coronavirus.

“The President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency,” Pelosi mentioned in a commentary on Monday. “Our state and local governments need serious funding to be ready to respond effectively to any outbreak in the U.S. The President should not be raiding money that Congress has appropriated for other life-or-death public health priorities.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mentioned Tuesday at the Senate flooring that the Trump management have been “caught flat-footed” by way of the unfold of the virus.

“The administration has no plan to deal with the coronavirus, no plan and seemingly no urgency to develop one,” Schumer mentioned.