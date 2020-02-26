Prince Andrew’s pal Peter Nygard ‘may have hundreds of sex trafficking victims’, as he agrees to cooperate with FBI





PRINCE Andrew’s playboy pal Peter Nygard would possibly have HUNDREDS of sex trafficking sufferers, legal professionals say.

Millionaire model multi-millionaire Nygard, 77, is “cooperating” with the FBI after being hit through a large number of sexual attack and harassment allegations – claims he denies.

Peter Nygard would possibly have ‘hundreds’ of sex trafficking sufferers, a attorney has mentioned[/caption]

This month, ten girls filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the alleged monster of the usage of his Bahamas property to perform a “sex trafficking ring”.

Lisa Haba, whose corporate the Haba Law Firm is representing some of the accusers, believes there are extra sufferers who must come ahead.

She mentioned: “Sadly, we perceive from our exhaustive investigation that there is also hundreds of further Nygard sufferers but to come ahead.

“We need those girls to know that they’re more potent, and their voices are extra tough, than the person who inflicted this terrible abuse.

“Peter Nygard’s reign of terror has come to an finish and we’re dedicated to making sure that he is introduced to justice.”

Peter Nygard strongly denies all allegations made in opposition to him.

Prince Andrew reportedly stayed with Nygard at his mansion within the Bahamas with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2000.

The Finnish-born multi-millionaire is the second one of the Duke’s former pals to be accused of sexual misconduct following his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

There is not any recommendation Prince Andrew knew of Nygard’s alleged criminal activity.

Nygard – who is claimed to have abused women as younger as 14 – stepped down as head of his womenswear emblem Nygard International after the FBI raided his places of work in New York the day past.

Following the raid, his spokesman Ken Frydman introduced that the tycoon, who used to be raised in Canada, had surrender as chairman of his company.

He later added that Nygard used to be “cooperating” with investigators.

Mr Frydman advised ABC: “Nygard welcomes the federal investigation and expects his title to be cleared.

“He has not been charged, is not in custody and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Earlier this month, the fad multi-millionaire’s teenage accusers introduced a category motion lawsuit in Manhattan – claiming to have been an element of what used to be necessarily a “sex trafficking ring”.

The swimsuit alleges the women could be entertained at so-called “pamper parties” the place Nygard would have bartenders at his Mayan-themed holiday house spike their beverages with Rohypnol.

One of the sufferers, who used to be 15-years-old on the time, used to be allegedly taken to Lyford Cay, Nygard’s property, sooner than being raped through the millionaire.

The FBI raided the multi-millionaire’s places of work in New York on Tuesday. He has since stepped down as head of his corporate[/caption]

Pictures display Prince Andrew’s millionaire multi-millionaire pal surrounded through bikini-clad girls at his Bahamas property[/caption]

Nygard stands accused of drugging and raping no less than ten girls on the compound[/caption]

Another of complainants tells how her stumble upon with Nygard started with him appearing her pornography sooner than he sexually assaulted her “causing her extraordinary trauma and pain”.

Ten girls in overall, now elderly between 18 to 36, have detailed their alleged encounters.

Nine of the ladies are from the Bahamas whilst one is from america, even supposing none have had their names printed within the swimsuit.

Three of the ladies had been 14-years-old on the time of the alleged rapes which happened between 2008 and 2015, whilst 3 others had been 15.

A spokesperson for Nygard advised the New York Post that the lawsuit used to be “the latest in a 10-plus year string of attempts to try to destroy the reputation of a man through false statements”.

He added: “The allegations are utterly false, with out basis and are vigorously denied.”

Nygard, 77, is the second one of the Duke’s pals to be accused of sex offences, following his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein[/caption]





