Novelist Clive Cussler whose book Sahara was turned into Matthew McConaughey film dies, aged 88





FAMED novelist Clive Cussler — whose book Sahara was turned into a blockbuster film starring Matthew McConaughey — has died aged 88.

He penned 25 books within the journey sequence, together with Raise the Titanic, and offered greater than 100 million copies of his novels.

Getty Images – Getty

Kobal Collection – Rex Features

Writing on Twitter, Cussler’s spouse mentioned: “It is with a heavy center that I proportion the sorrowful information that my husband Clive gave up the ghost [on] Monday.

“It has been a privilege to share in his life.”

She added: “I want to thank you, his fans and friends, for all the support. He was the kindest most gentle man I ever met. I know, his adventures will continue.”

The reason behind his dying has no longer been showed.

Sahara was tailored for the massive display screen, grossing £94million on the time.

His 1976 journey novel, Raise the Titanic, additionally one in every of his Dirk Pitt books, changed into a film in 1980.

It grossed £5.4million.

He served within the Air Force all over the Korean War the place he served as an plane mechanic and flight engineer within the Military Air Transport Service.

A shipwreck knowledgeable, Cussler based the non-profit National Underwater and Marine Agency and positioned greater than 60 sunken vessels.

Getty Images – Getty





