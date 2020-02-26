Novelist Clive Cussler whose book Sahara was turned into Matthew McConaughey film dies, aged 88
Novelist Clive Cussler whose book Sahara was turned into Matthew McConaughey film dies, aged 88

FAMED novelist Clive Cussler — whose book Sahara was turned into a blockbuster film starring Matthew McConaughey — has died aged 88.

He penned 25 books within the journey sequence, together with Raise the Titanic, and offered greater than 100 million copies of his novels.

Clive Cussler was one of the world's bestselling authors
Clive Cussler was one of the world's bestselling authors
Getty Images – Getty
One of the most famous was the novel Sahara
One of the most famous was the novel Sahara
Matthew McConaughey in the adaptaton of Clive Cusslers novel
Matthew McConaughey in the adaptation of Clive Cussler's novel
Kobal Collection – Rex Features

Writing on Twitter, Cussler’s spouse mentioned: “It is with a heavy center that I proportion the sorrowful information that my husband Clive gave up the ghost [on] Monday.

“It has been a privilege to share in his life.”

She added: “I want to thank you, his fans and friends, for all the support. He was the kindest most gentle man I ever met. I know, his adventures will continue.”

The reason behind his dying has no longer been showed.

Sahara was tailored for the massive display screen, grossing £94million on the time.

His 1976 journey novel, Raise the Titanic, additionally one in every of his Dirk Pitt books, changed into a film in 1980.

It grossed £5.4million. 

He served within the Air Force all over the Korean War the place he served as an plane mechanic and flight engineer within the Military Air Transport Service.

A shipwreck knowledgeable, Cussler based the non-profit National Underwater and Marine Agency and positioned greater than 60 sunken vessels.

The Cussler family. From left, Jason Toft, Amie Knutson, Teri Cussler, Dayna Cussler, Dirk Cussler, and Clive Cussler
The Cussler family. From left, Jason Toft, Amie Knutson, Teri Cussler, Dayna Cussler, Dirk Cussler, and Clive Cussler
Getty Images – Getty



