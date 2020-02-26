Native Americans Call on Elizabeth Warren to Recant Native Heritage Claims, Say Her Apology Was ‘Vague and Inadequate’

Native Americans have launched a letter calling for Senator Elizabeth Warren to recant her previous claims of local heritage, calling her apology for them “vague and inadequate.”

“You have yet to fully address the harm you have caused,” the letter states. “While your apologies are a step in the right direction, they have been vague and inadequate. Accountability is not just admitting you made a mistake, but working to correct the harm it caused.”

The letter additionally says a “history of false claims” by means of the Massachusetts senator “have normalized white people claiming to be Native” and perpetuated misconceptions of what it manner to be Native American.

“While the average American thinks of Native Americans as a racial category, we are actually political groups. By publicly equating race and biology with Native identity, your DNA test promoted the exact same logic the Right is currently using to try and destroy Native rights.”

The letter used to be signed by means of over 200 Native Americans, maximum of whom are from the Cherokee Nation, the tribe Warren claimed to be a descendant of. It calls out the Democratic presidential candidate for proceeding to shield herself by means of pronouncing she repeated the claims as a result of she heard them rising up. In the use of that protection, the letter states, Warren “set a harmful example for these white people stealing Native identity and resources with stories very similar” to hers.

The letter cites a Los Angeles Times article that mentioned over $800 million in federal contracts awarded to Native American trade house owners had long gone to white individuals who additionally made unsubstantiated heritage claims.

The 200 signees name on Warren to make a public remark that incorporates the prerequisites defined within the letter. Warren’s remark must additionally shed light on that she and her ancestors are white and that the “family story of Cherokee and Delaware ancestry is false and it was wrong for [Warren] to repeat it as an adult,” the letter mentioned.

It went on: “We ask that you explain that only tribal affiliation and kinship determine Native identity, and that equating Native identity with race and biology erodes the foundation of Indigenous sovereignty.”

Additionally, Warren’s remark must “clearly state that Native people are the sole authority on who is—and who is not—Native.”

The letter says the solution of this factor “will impact Native rights for years to come.”

Warren issued a 12-page reaction to the letter wherein she mentioned, “I am not a person of color; I am a white woman, and that is how I identify.”

“I am not a tribal citizen. Tribal Nations—and only Tribal Nations—determine tribal citizenship. It’s their right as a matter of sovereignty, and they exercise that in the ways they choose to exercise it. I have said very publicly—and I will continue to say—that DNA does not determine tribal citizenship.”

Warren thanked the Cherokee Nation and different local teams for writing the letter and incorporated her marketing campaign insurance policies to in particular lend a hand local peoples. She concluded her letter by means of pronouncing she used to be “grateful” that they had been keeping her responsible.

“I know this kind of engagement only happens with people you expect more from, and I am grateful to be one of those people. Please continue to expect more from me, and I will continue to dedicate myself to living up to it.”

Three of the letter’s authors informed the Los Angeles Times that Warren’s newest reaction “made an effort” to deal with their issues however famous that Warren “hasn’t recanted her family story.”

Elizabeth Warren speaks right through a marketing campaign forestall in Iowa City, Iowa, on February 10. The Massachusetts senator says she helps reparations for Native Americans.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg by means of Getty Images