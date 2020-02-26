‘Naked Cowboy’ Trends After Bloomberg Confuses Non-New Yorkers With Reference to Longtime NYC Icon

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg namechecked a Times Square icon all through Tuesday’s Democratic debate in a commentary that drew blended reactions at the crowd.

Bloomberg mentioned he would now not impose a countrywide ban on trans fat as he did on eating places inside New York City.

“I think what’s right for New York City isn’t necessarily right for all the other cities,” Bloomberg quipped, “Otherwise you’d have a naked cowboy in every city.”

While the reference could have befuddled non-New Yorkers the Naked Cowboy, whose actual title is Robert Burck, is a side road musician who regularly plays in Times Square dressed in not anything however an acoustic guitar, a couple of white lingerie and cowboy boots.

“I’m really unemployed,” mentioned Burck in a 2019 interview. “I mean, this isn’t a job for me. It’s not work, it’s just what I do. I’ve been an attention freak since day one.”

Bloomberg’s point out of the Naked Cowboy led to the time period to pattern on social media.

Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted, “For those wondering who the #nakedcowboy is that @MikeBloomberg mentioned. He’s actually a thing! #ijs @Mike 2020.”

“#TheNakedCowboy NYC made the Democratic National Debate Stage,” tweeted Republican Congressional candidate Liz Joy.

The Naked Cowboy poses for a photograph outdoor of Trump Tower on October 25, 2016 in New York City.

“You will not find the words ‘naked cowboy’ in the transcript of any previous presidential debate,” tweeted creator Lawrence O’Donnell.

Entrepreneur Carol Roth didn’t appear to suppose Bloomberg’s funny story landed, tweeting “Bloomberg should not pursue a career in stand-up comedy. #NakedCowboy #DemDebate2020 #DemDebate”

“I got a chuckle out of that one,” wrote veteran Billy Bruner. “Roosevelt had a chicken in every pot, Bloomberg has a naked cowboy in every city.”

The Naked Cowboy has been appearing for New Yorkers and guests since 1998. In 2009, he ran for the place of work of Mayor in New York City. He additionally introduced a presidential run in 2012 underneath the slogan, “Do More With Less.”