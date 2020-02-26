Montauk: Where fintech dealmakers go to the seashore…





Here’s a riddle—what do the following all have in not unusual?: Intuit purchasing Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. Morgan Stanley purchasing E*Trade for $13 billion. Visa purchasing Plaid for $5.three billion. Charles Schwab purchasing TD Ameritrade for $26 billion. PayPal purchasing Honey for $four billion.

Answer: All the ones dealmakers had been in the similar room (neatly, technically, tent) in Montauk, NY closing June at Fortune Brainstorm Finance. (And sure, they’re additionally finance offers that came about in the closing 100 days.) Watch our interviews from the match that includes Credit Karma CEO Ken Lin, Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger, and Plaid CEO Zach Perret with Morgan Stanley’s tech transformation head, Sigal Zarmi.

This 12 months, we’ll be heading again to the Hamptons June 17-18 for the 2d version of Brainstorm Finance, with new blockbuster additions to the lineup which can be set to make this 12 months’s match much more thrilling. Jeffrey Sprecher, the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, will likely be there to speak about working each the New York Stock Exchange and cryptocurrency platform Bakkt—and in all probability what’s on his want listing since ICE walked clear of its eBay takeover be offering previous this month.

We’ll additionally pay attention from the new chairman of the CFTC, Heath Tarbert—in addition to his predecessor Christopher Giancarlo, an extraordinary regulator became crypto recommend. That’s only a get started: Besides CEOs and most sensible executives from primary Wall Street establishments in addition to the most beneficial and influential fintech startups (from Citi and Mastercard to Binance and Zelle), we’re taking a look ahead to welcoming a celeb contingent to mingle with us on the seashore in Montauk. That comprises Kelly Aucoin, who stars as “Dollar Bill” on the TV collection Billions.

You can take a look at extra of the initial lineup right here. The level of bringing other people from such a lot of other walks of finance below one roof is that this: We consider that to have a related dialog about the long run of the monetary trade, you wish to have to have no longer simply the JPMorgans and the Wells Fargos of the international, but additionally the Robinhoods and the Coinbases, the Amazons and the Googles and the Facebooks. After all, that’s how offers occur.

On that observe, Jeff, Robert and I are keeping off to San Francisco to co-host a non-public dinner this week with the leaders of a lot of fintech’s maximum essential corporations. We’re hoping to come again with concepts for hot-topic discussions to characteristic at Brainstorm Finance. If you’ve got concepts, otherwise you’re fascinated with making use of for a place at the match in Montauk, you’ll be able to electronic mail me without delay.

In the period in-between, we’ll be readying our seersucker and turn flops, and dreaming of speaking fintech valuations and central financial institution currencies with a lobster roll in a single hand and a Watermelon Session ale in the different.

