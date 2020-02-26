Massachusetts’ Largest Newspaper Endorses ‘Fearless’ Elizabeth Warren For President After Democratic Debate In South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks throughout a Mi Familia Vota’s #Prioridades2020 Community Event at Cardenas Market February 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Warren has vowed to deliver reform to ICE and CBP.

Massachusetts’ biggest newspaper, The Boston Globe, has counseled Senator Elizabeth Warren for president, the candidate they describe as being “fearless and brilliant.”

“Fearless and brilliant on her feet, Warren has the greatest potential among the candidates to lay bare Trump’s weaknesses on a debate stage,” the Globe editorial stated. “The Senator gets the most mileage when she brings her fight … to the real people in the room with her — whether businessmen or bureaucrats.”

“She would fight the corruption and corporate influence that distort our politics, lift up working families, and combat gun violence and climate change.”

The Globe’s editorial writers additionally stated that “any of the top six Democratic primary candidates would make a better president than the current occupant of the White House.” They stated that even if Sen. Bernie Sanders is recently main and wearing momentum, they consider “the party’s presidential nominee is in no way a foregone conclusion,” including that “only three states have voted, and 97 percent of delegates are still up for grabs.”

The Globe singled out Warren because the candidate who “stands out as a leader with the qualifications, the track record, and the tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring fairness to an economy that is excluding too many Americans, and advance a progressive agenda.”

Warren’s insurance policies, the editorial board stated, are sponsored by means of “empirical research and financial analysis.” Those insurance policies come with passing stricter gun keep an eye on rules, preventing local weather exchange and dramatically converting the well being care machine.

The Globe known as Warren’s research of the affect of cash in politics as “sound.” The editorial board famous it used to be inspired by means of Warren’s solution to a query submitted by means of one of the crucial Globe’s readers: “Which major legislative act will you go to the mat for, do you want to be remembered for, and think you can achieve with some bipartisan support?”

Warren answered: “I’ll go to the mat for beating back the influence of money.” Warren stated she believes she is “not going to be able to make the real change we need” until the problem is handled head-on.

The Globe made no point out of their endorsement of the debate surrounding Warren for claiming to be Native American, even if the Globe wrote a number of articles at the matter, together with an interview with Warren through which she used to be requested questions referring to this factor in January 2018. The Globe’s endorsement editorial, alternatively, famous that “in December 2018, this editorial board expressed doubt that Elizabeth Warren should run for president. She has proved us wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better.”

The endorsement comes after a fiery Democratic debate in South Carolina Tuesday and handiest 3 days earlier than the South Carolina number one. According to an NBC News/Marist ballot, previous to the controversy, Warren used to be liked by means of eight p.c of South Carolina electorate, when put next with 27 p.c for former Vice President Joe Biden and 23 p.c of make stronger for Sanders.