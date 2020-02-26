Lucas Hnath Turns His Mother’s Brutal Kidnapping Into the Stunning Play ‘Dana H’

In 1997, Dana Higginbotham, mom of playwright Lucas Hnath, used to be abducted and held hostage for 5 months, her captor shifting her from motel to motel in a horrific, nightmarish American street go back and forth.

In reaction, Hnath—multi-award-winning playwright of productions together with A Doll’s House, Part 2—has written the shocking play Dana H (Vineyard Theatre, to March 29).

Seventy-five mins lengthy, and directed via Les Waters, it stars a transfixingly excellent Deirdre O’Connell as his mom, Dana Higginbotham. O’Connell, who has carried out the play in L.A. and Chicago ahead of this New York run, first takes her seat on Andrew Boyce’s set, which inspires a nondescript motel room, the partitions the colour of Pepto-Bismol. She is stressed out as much as a microphone and earbuds. We be told by the use of surtitles that she is going to lip-sync Higginbotham’s phrases, as recorded in an edited interview performed via a theatrical colleague of Hnath’s, Steve Cosson.

And so this astonishing workout starts. It isn’t lip-syncing, as a result of that suggests an overly fundamental act of impersonation or mimicry. For one, O’Connell masters each rustle, motion of the frame, stuck breath, snicker, upward thrust of emotion. Every sound this is on tape, each pause, the whole thing, is replicated via her.

But she additionally inhabits the personality of Higginbotham sweepingly too, simply sitting there, going through us. The play starts and ends with a meditation on dying. Higginbotham, in her common existence, is a health center chaplain who is helping other people and their family members get ready for dying. Then her personal existence is taken clear of her via her assailant and abuser. The risk of dying, and excessive violence, is what he makes use of to forestall her from escaping.

She is in eventualities—in cafes, and public puts—the place she desires to make a damage for it, or attempt to inform any person what is going on. But she can not. He could also be a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and a prison, and Higginbotham unearths herself drawn deeper into his internet of insanity, with receding alternatives of get away. O’Connell’s gallery of facial expressions and gestures put across confusion, concern, and brutalization—and every now and then, amazingly, humor.

We really feel expanding, wrenching desperation observing this tale of coercive confinement, even though increasingly more pissed off with Cosson as an interviewer. He asks questions, however they’re of the extraordinarily fundamental type. Perhaps he used to be being understandably mild together with his good friend’s mother, however interviews are interviews, and a play is a play—and an excessive amount of in Dana H. is just left unasked and unanswered, reminiscent of the place used to be Hnath in all this?

He used to be a New York University scholar at the time, and the play does no longer shed light on if he knew about his mom’s kidnapping. Indeed, it doesn’t shed light on if regulation enforcement knew and used to be looking for her. It turns out bizarre that Higginbotham used to be abducted and necessarily left her existence for 5 months, and no circle of relatives or government tried the rest to go back her to protection. (The Daily Beast despatched a listing of inquiries to the play’s spokesperson for Hnath and won no reaction.)

Beyond such puzzles and gaps, Dana H. is superb, in particular when Waters, lighting fixtures clothier Paul Toben, and sound clothier Mikhail Fiksel convey the motel room to loud, insane existence to put across the disorientation and terror—and geographical dislocation—that Higginbotham persisted.

An uncredited actor enjoying a maid tidies the room (this is actually, many rooms) on this interlude ahead of O’Connell returns to the degree to finish her act of theatrical virtuosity—and not anything this is lacking from Higginbotham’s account diminishes that virtuosity. Go see Dana H. for O’Connell’s singular, really captivating efficiency.

At Second Stage, Young Jean Lee’s We’re Gonna Die (Second Stage, via March 22) is an insubstantial, 65-minute meditation on mortality with some well-played and -voiced songs. That banner headline whizzes previous in neon as a welcome to the theater. The very good singer Janelle McDermoth leads the display, with musicians stationed round the degree, which is designed via David Zinn to appear to be a type of celestial purgatory-meets-bus station, with black and white balloons falling silently down into one nook of the degree.

There are tales of sickness and tragedy associated with us and private confessions, however there could also be a large number of no longer very deep serious about coming to phrases with dying.

At the finish, the complete corporate tries (and at the efficiency I attended, no longer that effectively) to steer a theater singalong to the display’s name tune, and the degree erupts into a type of tedious chaos of dancing, mess-creation, and flying balloons. The display is very fortunate to have McDermoth’s making a song.