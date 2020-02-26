London joins coronavirus work-from-home trend as Chevron sends traders home over sick employee





Chevron Corp. requested traders and different body of workers at its Canary Wharf place of business in London to paintings from home as a precaution after an employee used to be examined for the coronavirus, consistent with an individual accustomed to the subject.

The employee had flu-like signs and coronavirus hasn’t been showed, the individual stated.

“Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities,” the corporate stated Tuesday in an emailed observation. “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.”

London’s power business has been gripped with worry over the virus, with dozens of occasions canceled at International Petroleum Week, Europe’s maximum essential annual amassing of traders and managers. While most effective 13 circumstances, without a fatalities, had been recorded within the U.Okay., the surge in circumstances in Italy signifies that extra could also be at the manner.

Canary Wharf on London’s east aspect is home to headquarters of one of the most global’s largest banks, together with HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc. Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., BP Plc, and Total SA actually have a presence within the space.

Asia’s power buying and selling hub used to be impacted two weeks in the past when Royal Dutch Shell Plc despatched home some body of workers from its buying and selling desks in Singapore after an employee had touch with a coronavirus case. And within the U.S., subsequent month’s CERAWeek convention in Houston is anticipated to really feel the load of coronavirus precautions. The tournament, arranged by means of IHS Markit, would possibly see decrease attendance on the five-day tournament following a U.S. govt proclamation barring access to international nationals who’ve lately traveled to China.

