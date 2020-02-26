Joe Biden’s Last Stand Ended Up Awfully Shaky

All eyes have been on Bernie Sanders, however this debate was once additionally Joe Biden’s final stand. He’s placing directly to a slender lead in South Carolina, and the stakes are about as giant as they may well be.

Consider: If Biden loses South Carolina to Sanders, he’s near to carried out. If he wins, then again, a wide variety of attention-grabbing issues probably get started taking place. Pressure will mount at the different moderates to get out and rally in the back of him to make this a Sanders-Biden race (mixed age: 155)—no less than, pending how Bloomberg does on Super Tuesday, on which he’s positioned his giant wager, that means in all probability it’ll be a Sanders-Biden-Bloomberg race for just a little (mixed age: 233, or 10 years more youthful than America).

So how’d Joe do, guy?