“I wish someone would tell me what Kotex is.” So mentioned a bemused younger American guy at a cocktail party within the 1920s. Nobody would, in fact. Kotex was once a code phrase – an arcane connection with one thing supposed to be a secret.

Kotex was once – and stays – one of the crucial US’s most well liked manufacturers of menstrual pad.

But, as Sharra Vostral writes in her guide Under Wraps, one of the crucial defining missions of menstrual merchandise reminiscent of pads, tampons and cups is discretion: the remainder of the sector merely is not meant to understand whether or not a lady is menstruating or now not.

And ladies have had just right reason why to stay it quiet.

In 1868, the vice-president of the American Medical Association warned feminine physicians may now not be relied on all over their per 30 days “infirmity”.

Five years later, the American physician and intercourse educator Edward Clarke mentioned women will have to be got rid of from the school room all over their classes. It was once too not easy to be expecting them to suppose and menstruate on the similar time.

The creator Eliza Duffey sharply spoke back Dr Clarke had no objection to girls appearing strenuous housekeeping all over their classes. Perhaps he simply sought after to disclaim schooling to ladies? Perhaps certainly.

It was once rarely unexpected ladies most popular to stay the main points in their per 30 days cycle to themselves, taking a do-it-yourself method.

Tampons have existed for 1000’s of years: concept to were produced from wool in Rome, vegetable fibres in Indonesia, paper in Japan, grass in Africa, papyrus reeds in Egypt and ferns in Hawaii.

Historically, ladies would additionally model pads from scraps of material, ceaselessly washing and reusing them. We now know reusing pads can possibility an infection or even cervical most cancers.

But within the past due 19th Century, do-it-yourself merchandise had been changed by way of manufactured commodities in different portions of lifestyles, so why now not on this case?

The problem was once: put it on the market and sell a product society regarded as unmentionable?

In truth, the primary recorded makes an attempt to sell disposable pads date to the 1890s.

Johnson & Johnson made and advertised “Lister’s Towels” in america in 1896 and “Hygienic Towelettes”, from the German producer Hartmann, had been marketed in Harrods, in London, in 1895.

But those merchandise did not make a lot have an effect on. It turns out most girls nonetheless discovered it less expensive, or extra relaxed, or much less embarrassing, to make their very own sanitary towels from no matter subject matter they needed to hand.

A key technological step forward got here all over World War One, when the paper corporate Kimberly-Clark used a brand new subject matter known as “cellucotton” to make bandages.

Cellucotton was once product of wooden pulp. It was once a lot less expensive than cotton and way more absorbent.

At the top of the warfare, as Kimberly-Clark was once in search of new markets, it won letters from nurses announcing they had been the use of the cellucotton for one thing as opposed to bandages.

Clearly, there was once a trade alternative. But it appeared dangerous: did not Johnson & Johnson’s enjoy recommend the product may well be too taboo to be successful?

Kimberly-Clark introduced anyway, settling at the mysterious identify “Kotex”. It stands for “cotton texture” however, extra importantly, younger males at dinner events had no concept what “Kotex” supposed.

The new product stuck on rapid. For a long time, ladies were discovering some independence by way of taking jobs in factories and places of work.

Despite Dr Edward Clark’s considerations, they may suppose and menstruate on the similar time, they usually wanted a handy, disposable product. To everybody’s marvel, Kimberly-Clark had a success.

The first detailed find out about of the rising menstrual generation marketplace was once carried out in 1927, by way of Lillian Gilbreth, a pioneer in making use of clinical concepts from psychology and engineering to industrial issues of selling, ergonomics and design.

She famous trendy ladies had to be out and about. She emphasized ladies sought after a discreetly packaged product.

But whilst the goods themselves had been made for use covertly, quickly there was once not anything secretive about the way in which they had been advertised. The booming marketplace inspired producers to bombard shoppers with ads, albeit euphemistic ones.

Some males can have been mystified within the 1920s; by way of the 1930s, some felt underneath siege.

The long run Nobel literature laureate William Faulkner complained: “I seem to be so out of touch with the ‘Kotex age’ here, that I can’t seem to think of anything myself.”

It takes some nerve responsible Kotex advertisements to your creator’s block however it says one thing about how briefly the prior to now unutterable generation had entered the cultural mainstream.

The cellucotton pad was once adopted, within the 1930s, by way of the economic tampon, patented in 1933 and advertised as “Tampax”.

The first menstrual cup seemed quickly afterwards, in 1937, patented by way of a lady, Leona Watson Chalmers.

Then got here the War. Menstrual merchandise had been advertised with the intention to lend a hand ladies take part within the warfare effort. One Kotex advert confirmed a youngster moping, her broom and mop deserted.

“Who would have thought you’d turn out to be a deserter from a dust mop and a few dishes, when Mom’s counting on you?”

These days, one estimate suggests ladies spend about $3bn (£2.3bn) a 12 months on sanitary merchandise in america by myself. They have lengthy since entered the tradition.

From a Western point of view, the outdated sense of embarrassment is laughable – 21st Century advertisements have mocked the tropes of an previous age, of blue liquids in sterile laboratories interspersed with pictures of ladies in tight white shorts using white horses.

But in lots of portions of the sector, it is no shaggy dog story.

Consider the case of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a faculty dropout from southern India who, in 1998, determined his spouse deserved hygienic, reasonably priced pads somewhat than the grimy fabric she was once having to make use of.

“I would not even use it to clean my scooter,” he mentioned.

He started experiments to supply a easy pad-making system – one thing that would carry each jobs and inexpensive pads to girls throughout India.

His spouse, Shanthi, walked out on him. So did his widowed mom. What he was once doing was once just too humiliating.

Mr Muruganantham is now celebrated for his invention – and, sure, Shanthi did come again. But his setbacks give a way of simply how robust the stigma stays in lots of portions of the sector.

That stigma is one explanation why – in keeping with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) – one in 10 women in sub-Saharan Africa misses college all over their classes. Dr Edward Clark would possibly have authorized however this can be a severe topic: after falling in the back of, some women drop out solely.

It’s now not simply the stigma – there may be additionally a loss of get right of entry to to wash water and lockable washrooms.

And, in fact, there may be the issue Mr Muruganantham was once looking to clear up: many younger ladies merely cannot manage to pay for the menstrual merchandise others take without any consideration.

William Faulkner can have felt alienated by way of the Kotex age – however just about a century later, many ladies are nonetheless looking ahead to that age to reach.

The writer writes the Financial Times's Undercover Economist column.