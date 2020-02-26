Here Are Some of the Guests Attending Trump’s Black History Event at the White House

To rejoice Black History Month, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are internet hosting a reception at the White House on February 27. The annual match is supposed to commemorate contributions made by way of African Americans all the way through historical past, and is anticipated to function a number of distinguished visitors.

One of them is comic Terrence Ok. Williams, a well known Trump supporter who tweeted on Wednesday about how he used to be “super excited” to be invited to the reception. Williams featured his invitation in his tweet, which went out to his greater than 776,000 fans.

“Thank you for inviting me to the Black History Event,” Williams tweeted at the Trumps. “President Donald J. Trump is making black history with all the great things he’s doing for us.” This is not the first Trump-sanctioned match the comic’s been aware of, even though. The comic used to be in the past invited to Trump’s “Young Black Leadership Summit” again in October.

Alphonso Hill Jr., a sophomore scholar at North Carolina’s Swansboro High School and an Eagle Scout, can be attending the White House rite. Even prior to he were given his invitation, Hill had already completed a unprecedented honor: He used to be promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14. Only 2 p.c of African-American scouts achieve the Eagle Scout rank, as identified by way of the Jacksonville Daily News.

“This is not going to be a political visit for me,” Hill instructed the Jacksonville Daily News. “It is going to be a great experience to visit Washington and the White House. I look forward to meeting everyone at the reception and shaking hands with other African American history makers.”

President Donald Trump departs the White House

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Patricia Lee Onwuka, a Senior Policy Analyst for Independent Women’s Forum, could also be anticipated to be at the Black History Month match, and will likely be keeping up the Independent Women’s Forum’s social media accounts whilst she’s there.

On February 21, Onwuka tweeted out a picture of her White House invitation and in short discussed the legacy of previous conservatives. “Black conservatives have always been part of our history,” she wrote on Twitter. “Did you know Harlem Renaissance figure Zora Neale Hurston was conservative?”

As famous by way of an respectable White House observation launched in January, the reception is themed round African Americans’ proper to vote—becoming, since 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which granted African American males the proper to vote.