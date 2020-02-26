He Wants U.S. to Be ‘Communist Country,’ He Won’t Be Elected

Shark Tank stars Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary blasted Senator Bernie Sanders over his fresh debatable remarks concerning the legacy of former Cuban chief Fidel Castro Tuesday.

The pair made their feedback all over an look on ABC News’ The View. Neither of the rich fact display hosts appeared proud of the chance that Sanders may turn out to be president. Cuban criticized the state of the presidential election and politics usually.

“Oh, my goodness, it’s like pick your choice of crazy,” stated Cuban. “It’s unbelievable. It’s like sitting down with kids and telling fairy tales and hoping something comes true. Politics used to be around facts, policies, intellectual discussions. Now, it’s like who’s team are you on? It’s more about what story you want to fall behind.”

Billionaire Cuban went on to say that the Sanders narrative was once like “Robin Hood” as a result of he needs to “take from the rich and give to the poor,” whilst Trump was once “robbin’ from the hood” as a result of he needs to “take from the rich and keep it for himself.”

The panel then briefly became to the subject of Sanders’ Sunday look on 60 Minutes, the place he controversially praised a literacy program initiated via Castro after taking energy in Cuba. O’Leary believed the feedback have been a mistake at the a part of Sanders.

“That’s probably a mistake from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a state like Florida,” stated O’Leary. “I have a home in Miami, it’s a very multicultural place. You don’t talk about Fidel Castro, ever. They don’t even like to talk about him and here’s Bernie out here with ‘yeah you know, this dictator isn’t so horrible.’ Yeah he’s horrible.”

Co-host Joy Behar driven again on O’Leary’s characterization of Sanders’ remarks, announcing “[Castro] did one good thing, he said.”

O’Leary then claimed that Castro’s literacy program was once in point of fact a “re-education program,” noting that “there’s a big difference.” The 1961 program did come with overt political messaging which may be thought to be propaganda.

However, this system was once additionally a hit in expanding literacy charges within the nation, without reference to politics. An estimated 23.6 p.c of Cubans have been illiterate in 1959, however best 3.nine p.c may no longer learn and write when this system ended two years later.

O’Leary has in the past been a politician in his house nation of Canada, the place he ran an unsuccessful 2017 marketing campaign to turn out to be the chief of the rustic’s Conservative birthday celebration. The businessman didn’t consider Sanders’ present marketing campaign was once most likely to achieve success both.

“I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero, that’s what I think,” O’Leary stated.

“Of course, he’s not going to do that,” countered Behar.

Although many critics of Sanders have labelled him a “communist,” the senator has persistently denied being one. The label he does settle for is that of democratic socialist, a political ideology that has some key variations from communism.

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

“Shark Tank” hosts Daymond John, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary seem in combination on level on the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on November 19, 2017.

Kevin Winter/Getty