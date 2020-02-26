Harvey Weinstein Is in for a Rude Awakening on Rikers Island

As an inmate who used to be moved from the federal lockup in downtown Manhattan—the place I were given to grasp each Paul Manafort and Jeffrey Epstein—to Rikers Island simply 3 months in the past, I’ve a lovely honest thought what Harvey Weinstein is in for.

I believe the surprise of being discovered guily of rape in the 3rd stage and sexual attack in the primary stage Monday and straight away cuffed and brought into custody by way of court docket officials is what resulted in the center palpitations that led to the ambulance transporting him to Rikers to be diverted to the jail ward of Bellevue Hospital. Weinstein, who’d have shyed away from any time at the back of bars till now, must metal himself; there are extra shocks to return as soon as he recovers from his post-conviction are compatible of the vapors.

When I left the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) for Rikers, I used to be handcuffed, shackled on the ankles, and positioned in a tiny, claustrophobic plastic cubicle in the again of a Ford van to bump and bruise my approach to the inmate island. He must hope he’s tied to his seat and no longer given a tough trip like I used to be.