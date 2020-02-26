George Clooney’s Nespresso coffee beans ‘are picked by child labourers’
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus ‘predicted’ by 1981 book about a deadly bug created in a Wuhan lab, conspiracy theorists claim - February 26, 2020
- Coronavirus spreads to MORE European countries as Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and Spain ALL have cases - February 26, 2020
- George Clooney’s Nespresso coffee beans ‘are picked by child labourers’ - February 26, 2020
GEORGE Clooney has mentioned he’s “saddened” by an investigation which exposed child labour at farms connected to coffee large Nespresso.
The actor, who has reportedly earned £31 million as an envoy for the emblem, pledged that “work will be done” after a probe by Channel 4’s ‘Dispatches’ confirmed kids operating eight-hour days on plantations for lower than £5.
The Swiss coffee large has observed massive international luck with its fashionable coffee machines and pods, however does no longer publicly record its provider farms.
It advertises its merchandise as ethically sourced, from international locations together with Brazil, Colombia and Costa Rica.
‘Dispatches’ got get entry to to farms in Guatemala, the arena’s 10th greatest coffee manufacturer, the place they discovered youngsters doing heavy guide labour and choosing coffee beans.
Clooney, 58, joined Nespresso’s Sustainability Advisory Board in 2013 and has been the face of the corporate for years.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker mentioned in a remark that “work will be done” based on the surprising relevations.
He mentioned: “I was surprised and saddened to see this story. Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done”
“Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12 I’m uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labour.”
But Clooney additionally insisted he remained “enormously proud” of the paintings accomplished by Nespresso thru their sustainability schemes.
He added: “I’m enormously proud of the success of their efforts. They’ve improved the lives and livelihoods of thousands of farms all around the world.”
In a remark, Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff mentioned the corporate had “zero tolerance” of child labour and promised the corporate would examine.
He mentioned: “‘Nespresso has zero tolerance of child labour. It is unacceptable. Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately”
MOST READ IN NEWS
TRAGEDY
Hero 9/11 firefighter who discovered brother's frame dies of most cancers associated with assaults
SO BRAVE
Kobe's spouse made up our minds finally minute to talk at memorial as she used to be 'too emotional'
“The media outlet refused to provide us with the details of the farms so that we could confirm whether they supplied Nespresso and immediately address these allegations. However, we have launched a thorough investigation and taken a number of actions”
“First and foremost, we have immediately stopped purchases of coffee from all farms in the region and we will not resume purchases until we are able to investigate and be assured that child labour is not being used.”
The Sun Online has reached out to George Clooney and Nespresso for additional remark.