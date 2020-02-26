Frankie & Benny’s owner speeds up closures

Image copyright

The owner of Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito is to hurry up plans to near eating places.

Restaurant Group mentioned it will shut up to 90 of the eating places and it is going to quickly droop its dividend.

The crew has been suffering with falling gross sales at the ones eating places, that have offset more potent performances in Wagamama and its concessions and pubs devices.

Shares in Restaurant Group fell greater than 6% in early buying and selling.

The corporate mentioned it will scale back the collection of eating places to 260 to 275 by way of the top of 2021, from 350 lately.

It had first of all checked out greater than 100 eating places ultimate 12 months in an effort to final a variety of them inside of six years.