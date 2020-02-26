Fixing the Craft Cocktail Menu

Having bother understanding what to reserve in a craft cocktail bar? Don’t fear, you’re now not on my own.

From unique components to wildly ingenious new concoctions, even for beverages mavens choosing a cocktail can also be overwhelming now and then. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, speak about the issues of the fashionable beverages menu and the way to repair them. They additionally speak about how the best possible steadiness between vintage cocktails and new creations is very important for creating the subsequent era of perfect dealers.

So earlier than you head out to the bar for a drink, concentrate to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars options Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they speak about the largest bartenders and largest cocktails of all time. It received the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the international’s perfect beverages podcast.

Edited via Alex Skjong