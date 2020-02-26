Disney’s new CEO Bob Chapek has big shoes to fill





I first interviewed Bob Iger in 2014, whilst running on a profile of the long-time Disney CEO for Fortune.

“I hate that guy,” a Hollywood agent buddy of mine stated

once I informed him I used to be writing about Iger.

“Why?” I requested, confused. From the entirety I knew about him, Iger

didn’t look like the kind of CEO to elicit this kind of adversarial response.

“He’s simply so rattling ideal.”

Iger isn’t and wasn’t ideal—clearly. But up till this week’s abrupt announcement that he was once stepping down from the highest process, he had led Disney via an excellent, 15-year run, each creatively and financially. Iger revitalized the cherished, iconic emblem. He inked big, daring acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, and Lucasfilm. This translated to record-setting earnings and benefit numbers for the leisure juggernaut, and a percentage value that has jumped greater than 400% over the process his tenure. (It additionally translated to a hefty paycheck for Iger—his annual pay was once greater than 1,000 instances that of the standard Disney worker, which has provoked the very vocal ire of a few.)

As a pace-setter, Iger accomplished a lot more than those numbers. One of his maximum spectacular feats is that he hardly ever put his foot in his mouth, no less than in public, regardless of many, many alternatives to accomplish that—the 2015 measles outbreak at Disneyland or the 2016 alligator assault at Disney World will have felled many different CEOs.

He got here throughout as considerate and quietly assured with out seeming inauthentic or conceited. (It’s a high-quality line.) He understood that, when it comes to Disney’s merchandise, main points subject. To that finish, he was once mindful—and had a hand—in an peculiar choice of apparently inconsequential selections on the corporate, doing so with out growing a name as an unbearable micromanager. Case in level: During a 2017 interview at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech convention, Iger discussed that the ones huge turkey legs bought at Disney theme parks are sourced from Poland, illustrating his consideration to minute main points.

Lastly, at an organization that employs greater than 200,000 other folks, he made many staff really feel that they have been necessary. One of the extra memorable moments of reporting my 2014 profile on Iger was once talking to his motive force in Orlando—the person stored a private letter from Iger in his glove compartment and pulled it out to learn to me. It was once a heartwarming and extremely non-public notice written to the motive force whilst he was once present process most cancers remedy, and it obviously intended the arena to him.

What does all of this imply for Iger’s legacy? Again, he wasn’t a great chief—no person is. But, whilst his departure is abrupt, he’s leaving Disney at a near-perfect time—similar to the preferred ’90s Seinfeld collection, he’s exiting on a top notice. Whether he fails or succeeds at no matter he does subsequent, his legacy at Disney is just about sealed, and it’s a legacy that are supposed to permit him to stay slumbering smartly at night time. (Iger is understood for going to mattress early anywhere he’s on this planet, and for at all times waking up at 4:30 a.m. for an early morning exercise.)

The leisure panorama has shifted considerably over the previous couple of years, and Iger’s remaining daring strikes at Disney mirror the ones shifts. Over the previous couple of months, he has closed the $71.three billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox and introduced the much-awaited Disney+, the Mouse House’s resolution to streaming services and products like Netflix. Both of the ones wagers are a long way from a foregone good fortune, however early indicators appear certain. And both means, Iger will be remembered for putting those important bets. It’s up to the new man to be sure they’re definitely worth the funding.

To ensure, the “new guy” isn’t new in any respect. Bob Chapek, who remaining served as the corporate’s head of parks, reports and merchandise department, has been at Disney for 27 years. And he already realizes the immensity of Iger’s shadow. “I obviously have huge shoes to fill,” he informed CNBC throughout a TV interview on Tuesday. “Bob’s legacy in the company is just profound.”

