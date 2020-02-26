Coronavirus spreads to MORE European countries as Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and Spain ALL have cases





THE corornavirus is tightening its grip on Europe as 4 extra countries claim cases.

Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain have transform the newest countries to be hit by means of the fatal virus.

Austria reported its first two showed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday – two Italians who not too long ago arrived from northern Italy, Europe’s worst-hit area.

The couple, each elderly 24 from a the town close to Bergamo in Lombardy, drove on Friday to the mountainous Austrian province of Tyrol, which borders Italy, a health care provider treating them mentioned.

The government in Spain mentioned mentioned a lady from Barcelona had examined sure for the virus after a contemporary go back and forth to northern Italy.

The government in Switzerland and Croatia have but to ascertain whether or not the 2 cases now reported there are attached to Italy.

In Greece, two males suspected of getting the virus had been rushed to sanatorium in Athens.

On Tenerife, round 1,000 holidaymakers staying on the H10 Costa Adeje Palace are mentioned to have been quarantined after a customer from Italy was once showed to have the coronavirus.

Government spokeswoman Maria Montero mentioned that the visitors within the Canary Islands resort would “stay at the hotel until this second test and, depending on the results, appropriate health measures will be taken”.

Italy has transform a frontline within the international outbreak of the virus, with 280 cases and 10 deaths, maximum in Lombardy and neighbouring Veneto.

The choice of cases there has ballooned from simply 3 on Friday, and government have rushed to seal off the worst affected cities.

The girl, from Bergamo, were in Palermo earlier than her house area of Lombardy was once lockdowned following an endemic of cases over the weekend.





