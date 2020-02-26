Coronavirus forces Catholic devotees to wear masks to celebrate Ash Wednesday as the deadly bug spreads across globe





CATHOLICS round the international have been compelled to wear face masks nowadays as they attended Ash Wednesday lots amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Vatican went forward with plans for Pope Francis to celebrate kicking off the Catholic Church’s Lenten season regardless of many cities across the nation put on lockdown.

Masses have been cancelled across the nation over fears of the new coronavirus and different Catholic international locations took precautions.

In the Philippines, clergymen sprinkled ashes on the heads of the trustworthy moderately than making the mark of the go on their foreheads to keep away from bodily touch.

Filipino Catholics additionally donned protecting masks to attend Ash Wednesday services and products at a church in Paranaque town.

At the Vatican, Francis held his common target audience as same old in St. Peters Square and despatched his prayers to sufferers of the virus and the clinical workforce treating them.

Some amongst the hundreds of folks amassed wore face masks to offer protection to in opposition to the virus.

Francis kissed a minimum of one kid as he looped thru the sq. in his popemobile and made some extent to shake fingers with the trustworthy sitting in the entrance row when in most cases, he most effective waves.

He additionally greeted prelates with a handshake at the starting and finish of the amassing.

But it seemed maximum clergy have shyed away from kissing Francis’ ring or embracing him, as they typically would do.

The pontiff mentioned: “I want to again express my closeness to those suffering from the coronavirus and the health care workers who are treating them, as well as the civil authorities and all those who are working to help patients and stop the contagion.”

Francis could also be due to celebrate an Ash Wednesday Mass at a Rome church, a procession and formality that starts the 40-day Lenten duration.

Clergy in Venice canceled the mass scheduled for St. Marks Basilica after a handful of aged folks in the lagoon town examined certain for the virus.

The surrounding Veneto area is house to the 2nd primary cluster of instances in Italy.

In the Philippines, the Rev. Victorino Cueto, mentioned the observe of sprinkling ash on heads of devotees was once a precaution.

On Good Friday, which marks Christ’s loss of life on the go, bishops in the Philippines strongly advised that churchgoers chorus from kissing or touching the go.

Instead, the trustworthy are asked to make a profound bow, mentioned Archbishop Romulo Valles.

