‘Contagion’ Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Photo With Coronavirus Mask, Says ‘I’ve Already Been In This Movie’

Gwyneth Paltrow posts Instagram picture dressed in coronavirus masks

Gary Gershoff/Getty

On Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photograph to Instagram suggesting that she was once taking all precautions in opposition to the brand new coronavirus, formally referred to as COVID-19, as she traveled to Paris dressed in a face masks, alluding to the 2011 film, Contagion.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” Paltrow wrote as a caption to her Instagram picture. “I’ve already been in this movie, stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

In 2011 Paltrow starred within the film Contagion, which was once a couple of fast-spreading pandemic, together with her persona death within the first short time of the movie.

Following the discharge of the film, it was once typically praised via the medical group because of the truth that they felt it posed as a correct depiction of what a real-world epidemic situation might appear to be.

As COVID-19 continues to unfold, with showed circumstances in a minimum of 40 international locations, dressed in mask has turn into a not unusual type of coverage.

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China, however consistent with a February 26 file via the World Health Organization (WHO), there are lately 81,109 showed circumstances international. In France, there are 12 showed circumstances.

Paltrow may be now not the one Hollywood megastar the use of warning to forestall COVID-19 in fresh days.

On Tuesday, actress Kate Hudson posted a equivalent picture to her Instagram account, the place she will also be noticed dressed in a masks on an aircraft. “Travel. 2020,” Hudson wrote because the picture caption.

Production for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 was once not too long ago halted in Italy as a precautionary measure as the rustic reports a scourge of COVID-19 within the Lombardy province the place 50,000 citizens had been requested to quarantine themselves at house. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures instructed Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to different Hollywood stars taking equivalent precautions, various others have commented on Paltrow’s Instagram picture, expressing their fortify throughout her commute to Paris.

“Do it girl,” commented actress Brooklyn Decker.

“Be safe,” actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote.

“At least you have the right mask!!!” Kate Hudson wrote, alluding to her equivalent Instagram put up.

“Just got a box full,” wrote actress Sasha Alexander.

“Better safe than sorry!!” wrote Gold Medal profitable Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn.