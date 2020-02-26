Chevron staff sent home as coronavirus precaution

Image copyright

Oil massive Chevron has requested 300 staff at a London administrative center to paintings from home as a precaution in opposition to coronavirus.

Chevron took the step after one in every of its staff returned with flu-like signs from a rustic the place there were circumstances of the illness.

The staff on the Westferry Circus administrative center at Canary Wharf will proceed to paintings from home “for the time being”, pending exams at the worker.

The staff on the Canary Wharf administrative center basically have interaction in downstream oil and fuel merchandise buying and selling.

The corporate mentioned: “Chevron continues to observe the location very carefully, utilising the steerage of global and native well being government.

“Our number one fear is the well being and protection of our staff and we’re taking precautionary measures to scale back their chance of publicity.

“Consequently, we have requested that our colleagues, based at our Westferry Circus office in London, work from home for the time being. It is our policy to not provide details of our employees.”