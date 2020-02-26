News 

Chevron staff sent home as coronavirus precaution

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

Oil massive Chevron has requested 300 staff at a London administrative center to paintings from home as a precaution in opposition to coronavirus.

Chevron took the step after one in every of its staff returned with flu-like signs from a rustic the place there were circumstances of the illness.

The staff on the Westferry Circus administrative center at Canary Wharf will proceed to paintings from home “for the time being”, pending exams at the worker.

Coronavirus has brought about a lot of deaths world wide.

The staff on the Canary Wharf administrative center basically have interaction in downstream oil and fuel merchandise buying and selling.

The corporate mentioned: “Chevron continues to observe the location very carefully, utilising the steerage of global and native well being government.

“Our number one fear is the well being and protection of our staff and we’re taking precautionary measures to scale back their chance of publicity.

“Consequently, we have requested that our colleagues, based at our Westferry Circus office in London, work from home for the time being. It is our policy to not provide details of our employees.”

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Higher Education Learning Management Systems

Future Scope of Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2026 | Moodle, Instructure, Blackboard, Schoology

Alex Jones 0
MS Dhoni

Will MS Dhoni play an ODI for India again?

admin 0
Clickstream Analytics Market

Future Scope of Clickstream Analytics Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2026 | Adobe Systems (US), AT Internet (US), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US)

Alex Jones 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *