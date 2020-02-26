Brit, 39, beaten up trying to attract customers to his girlfriend’s pub in Thailand ‘by rival bar owners’





A BRITISH guy was once allegedly beaten up after trying to attract customers to his Thai female friend’s pub — by means of rival bar homeowners.

Adam Shields, 39, mentioned he was once set upon as he waited for his spouse Yupawadee Tiangtham, 32, outdoor of her bar in Pattaya, japanese Thailand on Tuesday night time.

Viral Press

Viral Press

The 39-year-old instructed the police that 3 crazed Thai males pounced on him and again and again punched him as he cowered at the floor.

The alleged attackers sooner or later relented and fled, leaving the Englishman with cuts and bruises on his face.

“I arrived on a motorcycle and the men attacked me straight away,” Mr Shields recalled.

“I fell down and they were hitting me like boxing — there were three people.”

I arrived on a bike and the boys attacked me right away

Adam Shields

The Brit’s Thai female friend Yupawadee Tiangtham, 32, mentioned she believed the attackers had been offended as a result of their customized has dropped since her boyfriend began serving to her.

She mentioned: “One of the attackers personal a bar close by and I purchased mine from him.

“The position that I purchased has many customers now as a result of my boyfriend is helping me communicate to them, so his bar doesn’t have such a lot of folks.

“They are upset about this, but it’s wrong to attack us because customers have the right to decide which place they want to drink.”

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

‘SHAMEFUL'

Gay couple retaining child burnt in effigy at Croatian competition as crowd cheers SPLASH THE CASH

Hong Kong offers $1.3k to EVERY grownup as coronavirus & protests hit economic system

BOMB PSYCHO

How Unabomber escaped FBI for 17 YEARS & slaughtered scientists with pipe bombs WRONG KIND OF VIRAL

Coronavirus hits inventory markets as Wall St has worst run for 2 years

HORROR FILM

Coronavirus hits Disney's $200m Mulan unencumber as China shuts all its theaters DOUBLE TAKE

These pictures display it will pay to be in the appropriate position to seize the surreal





Police mentioned that they had won a file in regards to the assault and can query the suspects.

Police Lieutenant Chanikarn Puenpinit mentioned the alleged assault may injury the picture of tourism in the town, very best recognized for its round-the clock intercourse trade and as a safe-haven for international criminals.

She mentioned: “Tourism here is now very slow due to the COVID-19 virus and this incident could only make thing worse because the tourists will feel insecure.”

Viral Press

Google

The assault came about outdoor the Lagoon bar in Pattaya, japanese Thailand on Tuesday night time[/caption]

Viral Press

Police mentioned the assault may injury the picture of tourism in the town[/caption]





Source link