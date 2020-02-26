Bloomberg Poll Claims Sanders Would ‘Jeopardize’ Reelection of 42 Dems If He Becomes Nominee Ahead of SC Debate

Michael Bloomberg’s marketing campaign dropped an interior ballot forward of the 10th Democratic debate in South Carolina Tuesday that says Senator Bernie Sanders securing the birthday celebration’s 2020 nomination would “jeopardize” the re-election of 42 Democratic lawmakers in swing districts.

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign supervisor, mentioned their ballot, which surveyed citizens from 42 battleground districts, discovered that Trump’s favorability was once upper than Sanders, with the president on 47 % certain and the senator on 38 %. The marketing campaign additionally asserted that damaging sentiments in opposition to Trump have been additionally not up to that for Sanders, with the president on 49 % damaging and the senator on 53 %.

“Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and his socialist ideas will have a negative impact on the Democratic incumbents running in these competitive districts. Sanders is less popular than Trump, loses significant support when attacked for his socialist positions, and will negatively impact these vulnerable Democrats if he heads the top of the Democratic ticket,” Global Strategy Group pollsters Jeff Pollak and Julie Hootkin mentioned in a memo to Bloomberg’s crew.

Nearly part of respondents—47 %—mentioned “the increased role of socialist ideas in the Democratic Party” could have a damaging affect, whilst 19 % disagreed, announcing it might have a favorable affect.

In addition, 39 % of citizens surveyed mentioned they’d be much less prone to vote for a House Democrat if Sanders turns into the birthday celebration’s nominee, whilst 34 % mentioned the senator’s nomination would no longer trade their minds and 21 % mentioned a Sanders’ nomination would build up their chance of balloting for Democrats.

Newsweek reached out to Sanders’ marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg holds a marketing campaign rally on February 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Two Florida citizens this week filed a lawsuit in search of to disqualify Sanders from the state’s number one for the reason that Vermont baby-kisser runs as an impartial within the Senate. Registered Tallahassee Democrats Frank Bach and George Brown filed the go well with towards the senator, in addition to the Florida Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee and Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel Lee. In their criminal argument, the Democrats say that the state’s criminal gadget does not supply for an impartial candidate to run as a Democrat.

“Defendant Sanders is clearly an independent and is clearly not a Democrat, by his own definition,” their go well with states. “His current ‘day job’ is as a United States senator and he has consistently, proudly asserted his service in that role as independent.”

In reaction, the Florida Democratic Party referred to as the lawsuit “ridiculous” and asserts that events are allowed to select their poll underneath the state’s criminal gadget.

“The Florida Democratic Party Executive Committee voted unanimously to place Senator Sanders on the Florida ballot,” Juan Peñalosa, government director of the Florida Democratic Party informed the Tallahassee Democrat. “Votes cast for the Senator are valid and must be counted.”