Bloomberg Apologizes for Making Jokes That Made Woman Feel Uncomfortable But Says There Were ‘Only Three Cases’

During the Tuesday night Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg mentioned he was once “wrong” to make jokes his staff discovered offensive.

Bloomberg’s apology got here after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took intention at Bloomberg over remarks he allegedly made to a pregnant worker during which he urged the girl get an abortion at Tuesday’s Democratic debate in South Carolina.

Warren described how she misplaced her first educating task after turning into pregnant.

“Pregnancy discrimination? You bet,” Warren mentioned. “I didn’t have any union to protect me and I didn’t have a federal law on my side. So I packed up my stuff and I went home.”

“At least I didn’t have a boss who said to me, ‘kill it,'” Warren added, “the way that Mayor Bloomberg is alleged to have said to one of his pregnant employees.”

“Come on,” Bloomberg answered. “I never said that and, for the record, if she was a teacher in New York City, she would have never had that problem. We treated our teachers the right way and the unions will tell you exactly that.”

In a followup query, Bloomberg was once requested if he was once flawed for making offensive jokes, or if the workers who had been indignant had been.

“I don’t remember what [the jokes] were,” Bloomberg mentioned, “but if it bothered them I was wrong and I apologize. I’m sorry for that.”

“But what happened here is we went back 40 years and we could only find three cases where women said they were uncomfortable,” Bloomberg endured. “Nobody accused me of anything other than making a comment or two.”

“The trouble is with [Senator Warren], enough is never enough,” Bloomberg mentioned. “I’m going to start focusing on some of these other things. We just cannot continue to relitigate this every time.”

Bloomberg mentioned taking Warren’s advice to free up the ones 3 girls from their NDAs “probably changed the corporate landscape across America.”

Warren has tried to regain her marketing campaign’s misplaced floor within the polls by means of turning into extra competitive all through at the debate level. At the 9th Democratic debate in Nevada, Warren took intention at billionaire Bloomberg’s utilization of NDAs.

“This is not just a question of the mayor’s character,” Warren mentioned. “This is also a question about electability. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against.”

Bloomberg has since mentioned his corporate would speak about freeing 3 of the girl who had signed NDAs with Bloomberg’s corporate.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days,” Bloomberg mentioned in a February commentary, “and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”

Warren instructed journalists that Bloomberg’s announcement was once “just not good enough.” She demonstrated the purpose by means of bringing a blanket waiver and free up shape designed to be signed by means of any Bloomberg worker nonetheless locked into an NDA settlement to a CNN Town Hall.

“All that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it,” Warren mentioned. “I’ll text it. Sign it and then the women or men will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”