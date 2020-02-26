Biden Says Over 150 Million Americans Killed by Gun Violence Since 2007, Which Would Be a Third of U.S. Population

While discussing gun regulate all over Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden misquoted statistics about what number of Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007.

His feedback got here all over an alternate between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders about Sanders balloting to make gun producers now not accountable for violence dedicated with their guns.

“I have a D-minus voting record from the NRA,” Sanders mentioned. “Thirty years ago, I like lost a race for the one seat in Congress in Vermont because 30 years ago I supported a ban on assault weapons. Right now, my view is we need to expand background checks, end the gun show loophole and do what the American people want, not what the NRA wants.”

Biden reminded the gang that he “got assault weapons banned. I got magazines that could not hold more than 19 rounds in them. I got them eliminated. Except we had a thing called an election with hanging chads in Florida and it was not reauthorized.”

“Imagine if I stood here and said we give immunity to drug companies, we give immunity to tobacco companies,” Biden persevered. “That has caused carnage on our streets.”

“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability,” Biden added. “More than all the wars including Vietnam from that point on.”

Data from the National Archives signifies that 58,220 U.S. squaddies had been killed all over the Vietnam War. Roughly over 7,000 U.S. squaddies had been killed in motion all over army movements within the Middle East, consistent with the Department of Defense. With the U.S. Census Bureau reporting a inhabitants of 327.2 million other people within the nation in 2018, Biden’s determine would equate to roughly one-third of the U.S. inhabitants.

Sanders’ balloting document relating to firearms has been a topic Biden has prior to now broached all over the Democratic debates. During the February debate in Nevada, Biden mentioned he would paintings to eliminate the loophole that prohibits gun producers from being sued.

“The biggest mistake that Bernie made, that Senator Sanders made, he voted to give the gun manufacturers, the only major industry in America, a loophole that does not allow them to be sued for the carnage they are creating,” Biden mentioned. “First thing I’ll do as president is work to get rid of that. It’s going to be hard.”

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg additionally attacked Sanders on Twitter referring to his gun regulate document.

“Bernie has been weak on gun safety his entire career,” Bloomberg tweeted Tuesday. “He’s voted against background checks. He voted to give gunmakers immunity. He’s received help from the NRA. This is not the record of someone who will save our country from gun violence.”

Sanders has defended his previous choices on firearms by pronouncing he used to be acquiescing to the needs of his constituents within the “rural” state of Vermont.

“Until the last, two years ago, we had virtually no gun control legislation at all and I represented that perspective,” Sanders mentioned in February. “The world has changed, and my views have changed.”